PM expresses passing away of DMDK founder Vijayakanth

New Delhi,28th December: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today condoled the demise of DMDK founder and veteran actor Shri Vijayakanth.

He remembered Shri Vijayakanth for his public service that left an indelible mark on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans and numerous followers. Om Shanti.”