AAP Alleges BJP Conspiracy: Rs 25 Crore Offered to Seven MLAs to Quit Party, Topple Delhi Govt

NEW DELHI, 27 January: Tensions escalate as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accuses the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a conspiracy to destabilize the Delhi government. AAP claims that seven of its MLAs in Delhi have been offered a staggering Rs 25 crore each to defect from the party, along with threats to topple the Kejriwal government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to social media to make the startling revelation, asserting that “them” had approached seven AAP MLAs. He warned of imminent arrests, signaling a potential political storm brewing in the capital.

In response, the Delhi BJP vehemently denied the allegations, challenging AAP to substantiate their claims by disclosing the names of the MLAs and providing details about those who purportedly made the offers. The heated exchange between the two parties adds to the political drama unfolding in the city.

As the political landscape in Delhi becomes more charged, citizens and political observers keenly await further developments. The allegation and counter-challenge between AAP and BJP have set the stage for a potentially contentious episode in the city’s political narrative. Stay tuned for updates as the political saga unfolds.