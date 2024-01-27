Historic Milestone: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Conducts India’s First Drone-Assisted Blood Delivery

BHUBANESWAR, 27 January: AIIMS Bhubaneswar achieved a groundbreaking feat by utilizing a drone to transport a crucial blood bag from the institute to a community health centre (CHC) in Khordha district. The historic inaugural drone flight, conducted on Thursday, covered a distance of 60 km in a mere 35 minutes, marking the first-of-its-kind drone-assisted blood delivery not only in Odisha but across the entire country.

In a statement, AIIMS Bhubaneswar asserted that this pioneering initiative represents a significant advancement in healthcare logistics, particularly in regions where timely access to medical resources can be critical. The successful drone-assisted blood delivery underscores the potential of technology to bridge gaps and enhance healthcare services, especially in remote or challenging terrains.

The drone flight, from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to Tangi Community Health Centre (CHC) in Khordha district, showcased the efficiency and speed of this innovative mode of transportation. The 35-minute journey demonstrated the capability of drones to swiftly deliver essential medical supplies, contributing to the timely and efficient management of healthcare resources.

This landmark achievement by AIIMS Bhubaneswar sets the stage for further exploration and implementation of drone technology in the healthcare sector, offering a glimpse into the future of medical logistics. As the country witnesses this historic milestone, the integration of drones into healthcare delivery systems holds the promise of transforming the landscape of medical services, ensuring faster response times and improved accessibility to critical resources.