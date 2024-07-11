7th India-Japan Medical Product Regulatory Symposium held at New Delhi

The 7th India-Japan Medical Product Regulatory Symposium, organised by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, was successfully held at the FICCI Convention Hall on 10th July 2024. The event was conducted in accordance with the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between India and Japan, aimed at fostering collaboration in medical product regulations.

The symposium brought together approximately 200 delegates from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, India, and the Ministry of Health, Law and Welfare, Japan. Regulatory authorities from CDSCO, India, and PMDA, Japan, along with industry representatives from the Pharmaceutical Sector, Medical Devices Sector, and Biologicals-Biosimilar sector, actively participated in constructive discussions.

The MoC, originally signed in December 2015 between CDSCO and the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) and the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) of Japan, underscores mutual cooperation in medical products regulations until December 2025. These Regulatory Symposiums are held alternatively in India and Japan, serving as crucial platforms for exchanging insights and enhancing regulatory practices.

The symposium featured insightful presentations by Indian and Japanese Drug Regulatory Authorities, followed by in-depth discussions on emerging topics in Pharma, Medical Devices, and Regenerative Medicines. These deliberations were pivotal in updating industry stakeholders on the latest regulatory initiatives in both countries.

The inaugural session of the symposium was graced by esteemed dignitaries including Shree. Rajiv Wadhawan, Joint Secretary, MoHFW, Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, DCGI, CDSCO, Mr. Yada Shinji, Executive Director, PMDA, Dr. Hirota Mitsue, Deputy Director, MHLW, and Dr. Ranga Chandrashekar, JDCI, CDSCO. The event garnered participation from 80 drug regulators and 120 industry representatives from India and Japan, facilitating fruitful exchanges on regulatory updates and best practices.