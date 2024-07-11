Chardham Pilgrims can now create their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) on the eSwasthya Dham portal

eSwasthya Dham portal is now integrated with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). ABDM, a “Central Sector Scheme” launched in September 2021 aims to create an integrated digital health infrastructure of the country. The Uttarakhand Government’s Department of Health and Family Welfare has launched a portal called eSwasthya Dham. eSwasthya Dham portal, available at https://eswasthyadham.uk.gov.in/ is a portal which helps in monitoring the Char Dham Yatra pilgrim’s health parameters. As a result, it ensures the smooth journey of pilgrims visiting Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath-together called as the Char Dham Yatra.

The eSwasthya Dham portal provides a range of benefits to the pilgrims and one of them is the generation of ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account). Pilgrims can easily create their ABHA 14-digit number at the eSwasthya Dham portal in just 1-2 minutes.

Given the surge in the number of pilgrims, this platform ensures that the utmost priority is given to their health for a safe and smooth journey, especially for the senior citizens. Char Dham shrines are located at higher altitudes, hence it is important to track the health ailments related to higher altitudes like heart diseases, hypertension and respiratory diseases, diabetes, etc due to cold weather and low oxygen levels. ABHA creation as a part of ABDM will establish a strong and trustable identity for devotees which will help in managing their health records digitally. This will also ensure an immediate intervention for citizens at the time of emergency.

Till date, 65 Cr + ABHA have already been created. ABHA comes with several benefits for citizens including storing and managing their health records safely. It also allows them to share the health records securely with doctor anytime, anywhere with their consent. Through ABHA citizens can avail several digital health benefits from avoiding the long queues at healthcare facilities for registration to facilitating doctor appointments.

Citizens can log in to https://eswasthyadham.uk.gov.in/login to utilize the benefits of this portal by generating their ABHA and learn more about the rules of Yatra. Helpline number 104 has also been set up to assist the pilgrims.