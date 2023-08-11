7 killed as police vehicle fell in river in Chamba district of HP

Dharamsala: A horrific road accident took place at 9.30 a.m. today in Teesa of Chamba district, a remote area of Himachal Pradesh. According to the information reached here ,a vehicle carrying policemen fell into a gorge near Tarwai bridge on Teesa-Beragarh road. According to the information, there were 11 people in this vehicle. 7 people have died in this accident. The dead include 6 policemen and the driver of the vehicle. According to the local people , a stone fell from the hill directly on the neck of the driver at a place called Tarawai of Teesa, due to which the vehicle carrying the police personnel on duty fell from a steep slope into the Baira river. At the same time all the 4 police persons injured in this accident are critical. vehicle full of police personnel going on Teesa to Bairagarh,

The deceased identified so far are Sub Inspector Rakesh, Head Constable Praveen Tandon, Constables Kamaljit, Sachin and Abhishek and driver of the vehicle, Chandu Ram, also died in the accident. At the same time, the policemen injured in this accident have been identified as Constables Akshay, Lokesh, Sachin, Head Constable Rajindra.

The ill-fated vehicle was on its way from Tessa to Bairagarh. The four injured have been shifted to Tissa hospital.As per information, Himachal Pradesh Police jawans from 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) were among the victims. Rescue teams have been rushed to the spot

CM Sukhvinder singh Sukhu said, “Sad news has been received about the death of the police personnel, in a road accident that took place this morning on Teesa-Bairgarh road in district Chamba. Deepest condolences to the families of the dead and wishing speedy recovery to the injured. Instructions have been issued to the district administration to provide all possible help to the injured. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.”

Transport Minister Mukesh agnihotri tweeted as ,” The news of the tragic death of 7 including 6 police personnel was received in the vehicle accident of the police party in Teesa of district Chamba. While 4 have been reported injured.

May God give place to the departed souls at the feet of Shri(The God). We wish speedy recovery of other policemen injured in this incident.”

As soon as the accident was known, Churah Assembly Constituency MLA Hans Raj and police and local people immediately reached the spot.

Local MLA Hansraj blamed the PWD officials for the accident. He has demanded registration of an FIR against the executive engineer of the department. Hansraj claimed that he had got this road closed, but the government reopened it.