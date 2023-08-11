Steel Authority of India achieved best ever performance in quarter one for Crude Steel Production and Sales

Steel Authority of India has achieved best ever performance in quarter one for Crude Steel Production and Sales. Declaring its financial results, SAIL said that it has registered a growth by 8 percent in Crude Steel Production and 23 percent in Sales Volumes over corresponding last year.

Steel Authority of India added that the turnover has increased by one percent due to decline in price realization, irrespective of the increase in the prices. The Steel Ministry said, the Crude Steel Production stood at more than 4 Million tonnes with more than 24 Crore Revenue from operations.