The First-Ever All-Electric BMW i5 M60 xDrive launched in India

Responsive power (601 hp) coupled with sublime driving dynamics:

0-100 km/hr in just 3.8 seconds.

Dual-motor all-wheel drive with integral active steering for exhilarating performance.

Modern interpretation of BMW’s signature twin headlights and illuminated kidney grille.

M Specific displays on the BMW Widescreen Curved display with the new BMW Operating System 8.5

Exemplary efficiency with driving range of up to 516 kilometres (WLTP).

The first-ever BMW i5 was launched in India today and will be available as an exclusive BMW M Performance model, BMW i5 M60 xDrive.

This all-electric sporty executive sedan leads with elegant presence, innovative technology, and dynamic performance. As a performance model from BMW M GmbH, the all-electric BMW i5 M60 xDrive comes as standard with specific exterior features that also visually underline its outstanding sport potential.

The first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive is available at all BMW dealerships across India as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) model from today onwards.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “With the first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive, you can expect nothing short of a completely electrifying experience. It brings together the legacy of eight generations of the sportiest executive sedan – the ‘5’, adrenaline laden performance of ‘M’ and the sustainability of ‘i’. As the sixth electric offering from BMW Group India, the BMW i5 M60 xDrive will further reinforce our leadership in the Indian luxury electric mobility segment. With uncompromised performance that defines exhilaration for the modern era, it is an experience engineered for unbridled excitement and unparalleled thrills.”

The first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive is available at an ex-showroom price of INR 1,19,50,000.

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), GST on Tax collected at source, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.

The first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive is available in Alpine White as non-metallic paintwork and in following metallic paintworks – M Brooklyn Grey, M Carbon Black, Cape York green, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire, Sophisto Grey, Oxide Grey, Mineral White. Following BMW Individual paintworks are also available as an option – Frozen Portimao Blue, Frozen Deep Grey, Frozen Pure Grey and Tansanite Blue. The standard interior trim is in Carbon Fibre and upholstery options include Alcantara / Veganza | Black. Veganza and Leather Merino upholstery are available as optional upgrades.

The car comes with standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometers. Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum fifth year without any mileage limitation. The high-voltage battery in BMW i5 M60 xDrive is covered by a warranty valid for eight years or up to 160,000 kilometers.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual requirements. Customers enjoy great value and complete peace of mind with BMW 360˚ Finance Plan. It includes attractive monthly instalments, assured buy-back option up to five years, flexible term-end opportunities, and options to upgrade to a new BMW among other benefits.

The first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive

The exterior of the first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive is designed to be as innovative as you. The Illuminated BMW kidney grille sets the scene with its unique radiance. Stylistically inspired by the so-called “Sharknose” and projecting far forward, the BMW kidney grille functions as the visual centre of the vehicle front. The range of functions of the standard Adaptive LED Headlights includes the cornering light and the Matrix High Beam including the glare-free High Beam Assist BMW Selective Beam. In addition, blue design elements below the LED units stage the light sources impressively. The LED headlights show the hallmark four-eye face in a modern and reduced form. Daytime driving lights and turn indicators are each generated by two nearly vertical LED elements arranged on the outside. Just like the headlights and the BMW kidney grille, the other areas of the front apron also feature precisely defined contours and tightly designed surfaces. The clear and reduced design language is also expressed in the side view of the BMW i5. Its dynamically elongated proportions, long bonnet and almost upright BMW kidney grille are clearly visible from this perspective. At the transition to the rear, the shoulder and roof lines flow harmoniously into the contours of the lights. The flat rear lights interpret the brand’s hallmark L-shaped lights with modern appeal.

Individual design features give the BMW i5 M60 xDrive a striking look, which emphasise its dynamic performance. A front apron with black surfaces in its centre and large air intakes, a BMW kidney grille with contour line lighting, horizontal slats and M logo, side skirts and exterior mirror caps finished in high-gloss black, 20-inch M light alloy wheels and a rear apron with a pronounced diffuser insert signal the sporty character of the performance sedan.

Thanks to the standard M Sport Pro Package, the first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive features host of M specific design features, most notably the large air intakes at the front, strikingly flared side skirts in high-gloss black and a rear apron with diffuser insert and the M high-gloss Shadow Line. Further, the illuminated BMW kidney grille with black surround, the dynamic light carpet, high-gloss black exterior mirror caps and a black-painted M rear spoiler is also available. In addition, there are also the M Shadow Line lights for the front and rear and red-painted brake calipers.

BMW M Performance Accessories offer customers the ability to bring their personality to the vehicles. To enhance the sporty appearance and character of the car, customers have the option to choose from a wide range of individual accessories including wheel size upgrades or curated accessory packages.

Generous space, modern functionality, a high level of acoustic comfort as well as high-quality, precisely processed materials, fine workmanship and advanced digital services characterise the ambience in its interior. In the first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive, the emotional performance experience is supported by M specific displays on the BMW Curved Display. The bands of the main displays and associated design elements in the instrument cluster appear in a platinum silver finish. The typography and graphics are based on the display in the cockpit of high performance cars from BMW M GmbH.

The BMW Interaction Bar combines modern functionality and fascinating design. The strikingly backlit functional unit with crystalline surface structure extends below the trim strip across the entire width of the instrument panel far into the door panels and includes touch-sensitive control panels for controlling ventilation and air conditioning and for activating the hazard warning lights. My Modes provides for a customizable driving and interior experience. A large-surface Carbon Fibre interior trim strip for the instrument panel highlights the BMW Curved Display and the optional BMW Interaction Bar. As an alternative to the standard Carbon Fibre trim, Dark Silver Accent combined with fine-wood trim is also optionally available in dark oak high gloss or open pored. The new gear selector switch on the centre console control panel, also features a particularly modern and high-quality design.

The Panorama Skyroof connects almost the entire roof surface, extends without interruption from just behind the windscreen to almost the rear window and, with its dark glass surface, gives the vehicle a particularly elegant appearance. Sport seats, whose height and inclination can be adjusted electrically, are standard equipment. Comfort Seats can be made available optionally. Active Seat Ventilation is also available as standard. With 18 speakers and an amplifier output boosted to 655 watts, the Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System guarantees an outstanding acoustic experience. Further, the optimized functionality of the M leather steering wheel is combined with a classic three-spoke design. Contrast stitching in BMW M GmbH colours and a red centre marker for the steering wheel of the Performance model emphasise the sporty character of this model. Exclusive seat surfaces in Veganza/Alcantara finish with unique perforation in the shoulder area and translucent accents in red and blue is also available. In addition, an anthracite-coloured roof lining adds to the sporty flair.

The first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive combines a particularly powerful electric drive with hallmark M performance characteristics. Two highly integrated drive units on the front and rear axles, in which the electric motor, power electronics and transmission are very compactly combined in a common housing, form an electric all-wheel drive system that enables the BMW i5 M60 xDrive to deliver fascinating dynamic performance. The car instantly accelerates from 0 to 100 km/hr in 3.8 seconds with a top speed of 230 km/hr. It produces an output of 601 hp and a maximum torque of 795 Nm. The high-voltage battery combines compact dimensions with high energy density and it provides a usable energy content of 81.2 kWh. The BMW i5 M60 xDrive has a range of up to 516 kilometres determined in the WLTP test cycle. The BMW i5 M60 xDrive comes with a complimentary BMW Wallbox charger with installation. It can be integrated at home to enable safe and convenient charging up to 11kW. The 22 kW AC Charging Professional is also available as an option.

BMW Operating System 8.5 in the first-ever BMW i5 M60 xDrive offers a wider range of digital content for information and entertainment, faster update cycles for functions, improved information on charging points for electric vehicles and optimised access to many specific online services. The display and control system

expanded to include the BMW Head-Up Display in conjunction with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional. The advanced display and operating system offers a redesigned entry screen and “QuickSelect” access with an improved menu structure oriented towards consumer electronics devices. The new entry screen permanently shows the map view of the navigation system or other displays that can be individually configured. The cloud-based navigation system BMW Maps now not only offers an Augmented View display on the Information Display behind the steering wheel, but also improved functions for even more precise and charging station optimised navigation.

The spread of Driver Assistance Systems is more extensive. They support the driver and also increase comfort and safety. Standard equipment includes functions like Cruise Control, Attentiveness Assistant, Parking Assistant Professional with remote parking via smartphone and Reversing Assistant. The optional Driving Assistant Professional, including Distance Control with Stop & Go function and Steering and Lane Control Assistant, provides the driver with maximum support on long journeys and in city traffic.

The Adaptive Suspension Professional with electronically controlled shock absorbers is offered as standard. Infinitely adjustable valves enable wheel-specific regulation of the damper forces, which is adaptive to the driving style, the road conditions and also the load condition. The advanced Integral Active Steering makes manoeuvring more comfortable, enhances agility at medium speeds and conveys confidence when changing lanes and cornering at higher speeds. Optionally, customers can choose the Adaptive M Suspension Professional with additional Active Roll Stabilisation that uses the new control logic to optimise sportiness and comfort. The damper forces are controlled using an M specific characteristic.

The newly designed Travel & Comfort System is also available to provide

customised entertainment in the rear. BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.