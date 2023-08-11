Odisha Cabinet headed by CM Naveen Patnaik approved 19 major proposals today; approved the Nutana Unnata Abhilasha (NUA) New Odisha scheme

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet headed by CM Naveen Patnaik approved 19 major proposals today.

Major Cabinet Decisions:

📌Odisha Cabinet approved the Nutana Unnata Abhilasha (NUA) New Odisha scheme. The scheme with an outlay of Rs 385 crore, will be implemented to skill 1 lakh youth every year in the State during next 3 years.

📌Nod to special program for developing and creating awareness for millets.

📌Proposals for amendments to the Mobile Tower and Telegraph Policy.

📌Execution of 4 mega piped water supply projects to provide safe drinking water in Puri district.

📌Scheme to open ‘CSP Plus’ banking outlet in accordance with six public sector banks of India in 4,373 unbanked GPs of the State with a budgetary support of around Rs 500 crore.

📌Cabinet also approved the proposal of to lease out Govt land totaling 48 acres 842 decimals under Jatni tehsil of Khordha district for setting up Cancer Hospital & Education Centre by TMC.