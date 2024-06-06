65.79% voter turnout recorded at polling stations in GE 2024

In continuation of ECI two press notes dated 01.06.2024 and as per practice followed for release of voter turnout figures in earlier phases, voter turnout of 63.88% has been recorded at polling stations in phase-7 for 57 PCs in the General Elections 2024.

Overall, 65.79% voter turnout recorded in General Elections 2024 at the polling stations. Detailed statistical reports having number of postal votes and Gross voter turnout will be made available on the ECI website after finalisation of details, as received from States/UTs in due course as per standard practice. Postal Ballots include postal ballots given to service voters, absentee voters (85+, PwD, Essential Services etc.) and voters on election duty.

The gender wise voter turnout figures for phase 7 is given below:

Phase Male Turnout Female turnout Third gender turnout Overall turnout Phase 7 63.11 64.72 22.33 63.88

2. State wise and PC wise voter turnout data for Phase 7 is given at Table 1 and 2 respectively. The absolute number of voters for phase 7 is given at Table 3.