Election Commission of India submits list of newly elected members to the 18th Lok Sabha to the President of India

Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, called on the Hon’ble President of India at 1630 hrs today (June 6, 2024). A copy of the notification issued by the Election Commission of India in terms of Section 73 of the Representative of People Act 1951, containing the names of elected members to the House of People, following General Elections to the 18th Lok Sabha was submitted by them to the President.

Afterwards, Chief Election Commissioner, both the Election Commissioners and senior officers of the Commission went to Rajghat to seek blessings of the Father of the Nation after successful conduct of the General Elections 2024.