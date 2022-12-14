4 Meghalaya MLAs join BJP in New Delhi

Four MLAs from Meghalaya joined the Bhartiya Janta Party at the party headquarters in New Delhi today. They were inducted into the party in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and other senior party leaders.

Among these MLAs, Ferlin Sangma and Benedic Marak are from the National People’s Party (NPP) and HM Shangpliang from TMC. Samuel Sangma is an Independent.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sarma said the MLAs joined the BJP reimposing their faith in the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, the party will definitely benefit from political experience of these MLAs of the current Meghalaya Constituent Assembly.

He said their experience will further strengthen the party’s bid for the upcoming assembly elections in the state next year.