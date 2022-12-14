Government approves revival package of Rs one lakh 64 thousand crore for BSNL

The government has approved a large revival package of one lakh 64 thousand crore rupees for revival of BSNL. Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour in Lok Sabha today, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said this project will totally transform BSNL.

The revival measures focus on infusing fresh capital for upgrading BSNL services, allocating spectrum, de stressing its balance sheet and augmenting its fibre network. Mr Vaishnaw said BSNL is going to implement indigenously developed 4G and 5G technology stat.

He said it is a matter of pride that India’s engineers developed 4G and 5G technology stat end to end in line with Prime Minister’s Make in India initiative which is recognised all over the world today.

The Minister said the days have gone when BSNL was a cash cow. He alleged that BSNL went through a very bad phase of its life primarily because lots of funds in BSNL were diverted away earlier.