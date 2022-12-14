New and improved Vande Bharat 2.0 trains with enhanced safety features, better ride index and passenger amenities have been introduced : Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi : The new and improved Vande Bharat Ver 2.0 trains, with enhanced safety features, better ride index and passenger amenities, have been introduced after detailed trials, performance and safety testing of the train and its sub-systems. The following tests were conducted by Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) / Lucknow:-

Oscillation trials @ 115 kmph on mainline tracks and at 180kmph on Rajdhani Tracks. Emergency Braking Distance Trials at 160 kmph and performance testing of Brake Systems. Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) / Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC), Radio Frequency Interference (RFI) and Pacemaker Tests. Noise and vibration tests. Tests on Propulsion and Train Control Systems. Fire and smoke detection tests.

vii. Clearance by Electrical Inspector General to Government of India.

Detailed safety inspection and running trial run at 180 kmph by Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) / Ministry of Civil Aviation. Subsequent to mandatory safety and operation trial of the prototype train, Ministry of Railways has issued sanction for introduction of Vande Bharat Train set with new design propulsion system and bogies over Indian Railways.

Integral Chief Factory (ICF) / Chennai has already turned out three (3) rakes of new and improved version of Vande Bharat Ver.2 trains till November 2022, in addition to two (2) Vande Bharat Trains in service since 2019. Regular production of Vande Bharat Ver.2 has started from ICF from September 2022.

Production of thirty-five (35) rakes in coach production programme 2022-23 and sixty seven (67) rakes in coach production programme 2023-24 have been issued. However, actual turnout depends on supply chain, which is developing rapidly.

In an effort to boost domestic production of wheels, a tender has been floated for inviting bids from prospective vendors to establish facilities for manufacturing and supply of about 15,40,000 wheels of different rolling stock to the Railways over the period of 20 years. Tender has been floated under Make-In-India wherein only class-1 loco suppliers with local content more than 60% are eligible. The tender is due to be opened on 24.01.2023.

The first rake of new and improved version of Vande Bharat Ver 2.0 was inaugurated on 30.09.2022 from Gandhinagar Capital to Mumbai Central in Western Railway and is running in regular service since 01.10.2022. An incidence of hit by cattle on 06.10.2022 was reported between Gairatpur and Vatva division. The incidence caused minor damage to Fibre Reinforced Polymer (FRP) coupler cover with brackets of Coach No. 226430 / DTC. The train journey was completed without any issue further. The FRP coupler cover with brackets was repaired in Mumbai Central (MMCT) depot without affecting any disruption in train services onwards.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.