30 Kerala E-Autos to Hit Madhya Pradesh Roads via Arenq Collaboration

Thiruvananthapuram: In a remarkable collaboration, 30 electric autos from Kerala Automobiles Limited (KAL), a public sector organization of the Kerala government, are set to hit the roads of Madhya Pradesh. The distribution of these electric autos in Madhya Pradesh is made possible by Arenq, a Pune-based battery company, which also facilitates the distribution of KAL vehicles across India.

Arenq, the key supplier of batteries, motors, and motor controllers for KAL’s electric auto manufacturing, had placed an order for 100 autos to be distributed in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh a few months ago. The first shipment of 30 autos has now commenced its journey to Madhya Pradesh, marking a significant step towards a greener future.

According to Manoj Sundaram, the Marketing Head of Arenq, once approvals are granted for distribution in the states of Punjab, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, electric autos will be swiftly deployed in those regions as well.

Notably, Kerala Automobiles Limited faced some setbacks in countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, Myanmar, and several states in India due to past mismanagement. However, the collaboration with Arenq is set to revive KAL’s reputation on both national and international platforms, as emphasized by KAL Chairman, Pulluvila Stanley.

As part of this promising collaboration, Arenq’s parent company, Sunlit Power Pvt Ltd, will soon establish a Rs 100-crore battery manufacturing factory in Pune. This strategic move is expected to revolutionize the electric vehicle market, bringing about transformative changes in the years to come.