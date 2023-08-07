Mumbai’s dreams meet Jakarta’s pulse: IndiGo commences daily direct flights

Mumbai: IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, has taken a momentous step in strengthening India-Indonesia relations by commencing new daily direct flights between Mumbai and Jakarta, starting August 07, 2023. With the inauguration of this flight, IndiGo becomes the only Indian carrier to operate flights between India and Jakarta. This also makes Jakarta, IndiGo’s 106th destination overall. The introduction of this route is a testament to the growing demand for travel to Indonesia, offering convenient access to the vibrant capital city and fostering closer ties between the two nations.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are thrilled to launch these new daily flights between Mumbai and Jakarta. Jakarta, the capital and also the largest city in Indonesia, is also their economic, cultural, and political centre. This new route not only strengthens bilateral ties and enhances direct connectivity, but also enables access and promotes trade and tourism across Indonesia and India. Additionally, it opens up seamless access from Jakarta to IndiGo’s wide network across India, Central Asia, and the middle east. These flights will not only benefit Indian tourists seeking to explore Indonesia’s pristine beaches and rich cultural heritage but also provide an exciting opportunity for travelers from Jakarta to connect with India. IndiGo continues to deliver on its promise of affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle- free travel experiences across an unparalleled network.”

Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia, is a bustling metropolis that attracts numerous tourists from around the world. As one of the most populous cities in the world, Jakarta offers a unique blend of rich history, diverse culture, and vibrant urban life. Monas, The Merdeka Palace, The National Museum, Istiqlal Mosque, The Jakarta Cathedral, and Monument Selamat Datang are all notable sites in Jakarta. Other popular attractions include Sea World Ancol, Taman Impian Jaya Ancol, Dunia Fantasi, Ragunan Zoo, Grand Indonesia, and Plaza Indonesia. The city is also well known for its employment and business prospects, as well as the ability to provide a good standard of living. The most famous industry in Jakarta is the service sector, particularly in finance and banking. As the economic and financial hub of Indonesia, Jakarta houses the headquarters of numerous national and international banks, financial institutions, and multinational corporations. Travellers can also explore Bali and five super-priority destinations namely Borobudur Temple, Lake Toba, Mandalika, Labuan Bajo and Likupang.