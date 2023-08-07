Kingfisher Announces Renewed Multi-Year Partnership with FC Goa as Associate Sponsor

Bangalore : Kingfisher, one of the most iconic brands of India, is delighted to announce its renewed association with FC Goa as an Associate Sponsor for three seasons from 2023 to 2026 of the Hero Indian Super League. This exciting reunion with FC Goa, a successful football club in the Indian Super League (ISL), fills us with immense pride, showcasing Kingfisher’s deep-rooted passion and unwavering support for the growing significance of Indian football.

This partnership will prominently feature Kingfisher’s name and logo on the pendant of the FC Goa shirt throughout the upcoming season. Additionally, Kingfisher will collaborate with the “Gaurs” to introduce an exclusive line of FC Goa merchandise, catering to the desires of passionate fans.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer at United Breweries, said, “We are extremely pleased to extend our collaboration with FC Goa as an Associate Sponsor. Goa, being one of the top cultural hubs in the country has always been an important market for us and our commitment is to carry on the Good Times to enhance social connections. This partnership not only promotes football in Goa but also aligns with the idea of creating memorable fan experiences and promote brand love.”

FC Goa is equally thrilled to welcome Kingfisher back into the fold as an Associate Sponsor. Speaking on the occasion, Arnold Wilson, Commercial Head at FC Goa, said, ” We are excited to bring back one of our longest associating partners – Kingfisher. Over the next few seasons, FC Goa and Kingfisher will aim at creating incredible fan experiences from match day activations, match screenings, an exclusive merchandise line to bespoke experiences. Both brands are clearly aligned with the vision to ensure FC Goa fans will be treated to good times, both on and off the pitch.”

The collaboration promises to be a compelling journey of celebration, sportsmanship, and excitement as Kingfisher and FC Goa come together once again to showcase their shared passion for the beautiful game.