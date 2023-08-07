Odisha: Mission Shakti Bhawan at Jajpur Facilitates Livelihood Training & Enterprise Support to WSHGs Under One Roof

Jajpur : The Mission Shakti Bhawan at District HQ Jajpur, developed as an integrated facility supporting the Women and Self Help Group activities of the district, has turned into a new avenue towards the empowerment of women. The first of it’s kind multipurpose facility at the district level acts as a catalyst to augment capacity building programs as well as enterprise development activities for the women under one roof.

The facility has been constructed at Jajpur town with the financial support of Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC).

Women SHGs of the district are given training on computer skills, financial literacy and use of smartphone for various communication and digital transactions. As a result, the women are better equipped now, to manage their micro & small business needs and prepare themselves for tomorrow.

“I had an interest to learn computer usage. The Mission Shakti Bhawan at Jajpur has fulfilled my need. Now I’m able to operate the computer and do different tasks online. It has helped me develop my digital skills,” says Ananya Sau, a SHG member from Jajpur district.

SHG Women are being given various livelihood training like stitching & apparel making at the Mission Shakti Bhawan. 50 sewing machines are installed at the training room while instructors have been engaged to skill the women. After completing the 45-day training, these women are provided 1 sewing machine each free of cost through the District Level Federation thus supporting in a sustainable income for their families.

At the facility, necessary training is provided to SHG women for making various articles from golden grass, coconut husk, and jute etc. These handicraft goods are a hit in the market in the district and beyond.

There are more than 25 thousand women SHGs in the 10 Blocks and 2 Urban Local Bodies of Jajpur district. Majority of these make unique handicrafts, terracotta, decorative and various food items. A special outlet has been provisioned at Mission Shakti Bhavan for the exhibition and sale of all such products round the year.

“The district level Mission Shakti Bhawan is playing a pivotal role to fulfil the mandate of Women empowerment. Here, we have been able to train over 10 thousand women in various programs along with giving computer literacy to enhance their skills. Sitting in their homes across the district, these women are able to use smartphone and do various tasks like banking, e-commerce etc”, says Ashok Kumar Behuria, Chief Development Officer & Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad Jajpur.

The Mission Shakti Bhawan has been designed as a multipurpose infrastructure facility. So, apart from skilling and market linkage, the building also has other infra as a support system. An auditorium for various programs, separate meeting room for WSHGs and rest room for women coming from various parts of the district has become useful to the vision of women empowerment in the district.

Management of the Mission Shakti Bhawan Jajpur has been entrusted to the District Level Federation. Speaking on the need and impact of the infrastructure, the President District Level Federation Jajpur, Sujata Sahoo says, “Along with other activities, the livelihood training provided to Women SHGs has become beneficial for them. Thus, the Mission Shakti Bhawan adds value to the larger area of women empowerment”.

OMBADC supports different welfare programs for tribal and local area development spreading it’s activities across 8 mining affected districts of Odisha.