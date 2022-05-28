17th MIFF to present array of enlightening master classes

New Delhi :From the master of sound, Resul Pookutty to the weaver of words, Prasoon Joshi, from the famed wildlife filmmaker Subbiah Nalla Muthu to the internationally acclaimed short film maker Carter Pilcher, the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) is back with an array of exciting and enlightening sessions with the master of crafts.

The Master classes by the stalwarts being an exclusive part of the film festival will be a major attraction this year. Master classes, immaculately curated by the festival organizers would help delegates to hone their understanding of the art and craft of cinema.

Master class on topics like the involvement of art and ethics to restore a film, the art of storytelling, aesthetics of sound in cinema and animating in India for the world will be a learning experience for budding film makers and cinephiles. Other aspects of film-making such as the Cinema in Post covid era, how OTT platforms are creating huge difference in the making and breaking of the film world and wildlife filmmaking will also be discussed.

The 17th edition of MIFF is all set to welcome aspiring filmmakers, viewers, believers, and thinkers of cinema to become part of these seven extravagant festival days i.e. from 29th May to 04th June, 2022, filled with eagerly awaited events that will hook you up as it proceeds.

List of master-classes to be presented this year at MIFF: