India moving closer towards using drones in Agriculture

New Delhi :IoTechWorld Avigation,the only DGCA approved drone manufacturer company in India,with a manufacturing capacity of around 1000 drones per month for agriculture has introduced India’s first agriculture drone service application “AGRINET” at the Drone Mahotsav-2022 event in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The event was inaugurated by Shri Narendra Modi-Honourable Prime Minister of India.

“AGRINET” the drone service application provides a platform that connects the farmers and drone providers. Through Agrinet, the farmers can hire the drones for agriculture requirements like spraying, register for drone pilot training, get drone-related information etc. On the other hand, Agrinet provides an opportunity fordrone owners to be entrepreneurs. They can register themselves as the service providers here to give the services. With a review system, Iotech ensures the quality of services through Agrinet.

Besides AGRINET, IoTech launched the new portable model of their agricultural drone Agribot, which can be carried on a bike to the field forcrop health forecasting solution that uses AI to identify insects and diseases that commonly afflict crops, and suggest quick and accurate remedies and spray the medicine, measuring the specific land etc.

Mr. Anoop Upadhyay, Director &Co-Founder, IoTechWorld Avigation Pvt. Ltd. said “Drones can not only help farmers to enhance production and reduce the wastage of resources, but it also inspects large fields, where manual intervention is difficult and inefficient”. On one side, we are helping the farmers to carry the drones comfortably with the launch of Agrinet, while on the other side, With AGRINET, we are introducing an ecosystem to connect the small and mid-size farmers with the high-end drone technology.