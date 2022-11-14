12th India-Kyrgyz Republic Foreign Office Consultations

New Delhi : India and the Kyrgyz Republic held the 12th round of Foreign Office Consultations in Bishkek on 14th November, 2022. The Indian delegation was led by Shri Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, and the Kyrgyz delegation was led by H.E. Mr. Aibek Muhtarovich Artykbaev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

2. During the consultations, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of their bilateral ties in diverse areas including Political, Economic, Commercial, Defence, Development Partnership, Capacity Building, Education, Consular Matters, Cultural cooperation and Connectivity.

3. Both sides examined the implementation of the decisions taken during the First India-Central Asia Summit held on 27th January, 2022. The discussions also included how to increase trade and investment between the two countries.

4. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international matters of mutual interest and agreed to strengthen their cooperation in UN and other multilateral forums.

5. During this visit, Secretary (West) also had a meeting with Ms. Indira Sharshenova, Deputy Minister of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic. The possibilities of cooperation in the field of IT sector, including sharing of experience from India’s digital initiatives were discussed.

6. Secretary (West) extended an invitation to Deputy Foreign Minister Mr. Artykbaev to visit India for the next round of Foreign Office Consultations to be held on a mutually convenient date.