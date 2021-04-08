10 hostels approved for SC girl students in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Hostels have been sanctioned in 10 districts under the Central Government’s Babu Jagjivan Ram Hostel Scheme for the educational empowerment of scheduled caste girl students in the state. 26 crore 25 lakh has been sanctioned as the first instalment for them. These hostel buildings have been approved by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of the Central Government.



The Central Government has approved 1750 seats for girls hostels in the year 2020-21. These seats have been approved in Indore, Morena, Bhind, Ujjain, Chhatarpur, Agar-Malwa, Vidisha, Shajapur, Sehore, and Dewas. Babu Jagjivan Ram Hostel Scheme is being operated by the Central Government with a view to providing hostel facilities to scheduled caste children and girls studying in secondary schools, higher secondary schools, colleges, and universities. 52 crore 50 lakh has been sanctioned by the Central Government for this in the first phase. With the approval of a hostel of 1750 seats in the state, scheduled caste girls will be able to study higher by taking advantage of the hostel scheme. This hostel has been approved by the efforts of Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Thawarchand Gehlot.



Excellence Award Scheme for Hostels



The Scheduled Caste Welfare Department is running the Excellence Award Scheme with a view to encouraging excellent operation and arrangement of hostels. Cash prizes, shields, and citations of Rs 10 thousand are being given to the in-charge and employees of the hostels who have attained the best place in the scheme. The hostel operators of the selected hostel are being rewarded every year on the occasion of Republic Day.



Library scheme in hostels



For the convenience of the students in every hostel, the department is running a library scheme for making available useful books related to their curriculum. About 85 thousand students are benefiting from this scheme.

Related