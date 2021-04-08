The new BMW 6 Series launched in India

Gurugram. The new BMW 6 Series has been launched in India today. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available in one petrol (newly introduced BMW 630i M Sport) and two diesel variants (BMW 630d M Sport and BMW 620d Luxury Line). Bookings can be made at all BMW dealerships from today onwards.

After establishing the benchmark in the executive sedan segment, the new BMW 6 Series now takes this supreme character to new heights. A distinctive design, striking presence and outward BMW sportiness combined with best-in-class luxury and travel experience elevates its position by many notches. Driving pleasure and efficiency are enhanced by a further developed spread of engines and cutting-edge innovations.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The new BMW 6 Series recrafts luxury and adds a truly unique dimension to the executive class segment. It has the practicality of a crossover, the dynamics of a sports car, the silhouette of a fastback and the luxury of a sedan. The personality of the BMW 6 Series distinguishes it clearly from the crowd and is the reason for its long-lasting success. It is the vehicle of choice for modern leaders who expect the best luxury and comfort when they are at the rear. And nothing short of ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ when they take the wheel. It is an expression of style and beckons those who won’t settle for anything but the best.”

The car is available at attractive introductory prices (ex-showroom) as follows –

BMW 630i M Sport : INR 67,90,000

BMW 620d Luxury Line : INR 68,90,000

BMW 630d M Sport : INR 77,90,000

Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price / options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer.

The new BMW 6 Series is available in new exciting colours – BMW Individual finish Tanzanite Blue metallic is offered for the first time. Phytonic Blue metallic, Piemont Red metallic and Bernina Grey Amber effect variants have been added to the color range.

Online bookings done till 30 April 2021 will enjoy an attractive offer on limited units. These cars will come with complimentary Original BMW Accessories and Lifestyle Collection products worth INR 1.5 Lakh. Presented from the Aftersales Lifestyle catalogue, the package includes products such as Mont-Blanc for BMW, BMW Display key, Headphones for Rear Seat Entertainment etc.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions can be designed as per individual requirements. BMW 360˚ offers exclusive financial packages with great value and absolute peace of mind. Customers will enjoy a hassle-free ownership experience with low monthly payments, assured buy-back of up to 4 years and flexible end of term options. Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus further reduce cost of ownership. Customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage. The packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with plans ranging from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms. The service packages are lowest in the segment starting at approximately INR 52,000 for a 3-year period.

The exterior design flows smoothly over into the front headlights and now creates a sharper angular expression. New contours for the BMW kidney grille and headlights immediately bordering it on either side make a striking impression. Standard equipment includes new full-LED Adaptive headlights. Newly added BMW Laserlight, unique in this vehicle segment, distributes light perfectly up to 650 meters. The slope-like roofline overflows with coupe elegance. More modern and cleaned up – that is the first impression of the rear with broad, muscular lines, attractive LED rear-light design and two freeform tailpipes.

Interior of the new BMW 6 Series justifies that this is the perfect travel companion – generously spacious with luxurious comfort and bespoke material selection. Newly designed controls on the centre console in high-gloss black look elegant. Interior trim selections enhance the luxurious appeal – BMW 630i and BMW 620d offer Natural Leather Dakota trim with fine wood trims and BMW 630d offers a refined premium option with exclusive ‘Nappa’ leather upholstery with diamond stitching. Comfort Seats offer fully electric seat adjustment with memory function on the driver as well as passenger side. A rear seat bench with electrically adjustable backrest angle and comfort headrest cushions adds extra comfort for long journeys. The two-part panoramic glass sunroof adds bright natural sunlight and enhances the sense of spaciousness in the cabin. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. The car has four-zone automatic climate control with extended features. Adding to the luxurious feel are features such as electroplated controls, electrically adjustable roller sunblinds and soft-close function for doors. Luggage compartment has a capacity of up to 600 litres, extending to 1,800 litres thanks to the 40/20/40 split.

Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol and diesel engines meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds, offering best-in-class acceleration figures. The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 630i generates maximum output of 258 hp and peak torque of 400 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 6.5 seconds. The 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 620d develops maximum output of 190 hp and peak toque of 400 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in 7.9 seconds. The 3-litre 6-cylinder in-line diesel engine of BMW 630d produces maximum output of 265hp and peak torque of 620 Nm with 0-100 kmph acceleration in 6.1 seconds, making it the quickest car in its segment.

The eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. For even greater driving pleasure, it comes with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. The standard Adaptive 2-axle Air Suspension with its self-levelling feature maintains constant height irrespective of the load, providing great comfort. It offers maximum ride comfort and extreme sporting capability. Individual electronically controlled dampers offer exceptional precision and improve the drive and handling dynamics. The damper response settings vary according to the mode selected with the Driving Experience Control switch, that allows driver to choose between different modes to suit the driving conditions – Comfort, Comfort+, Sport, Sport+ and Adaptive.

Best-in-class entertainment features complement the comfortable long journeys. The latest version of the Rear-seat entertainment Professional comprises two 10.25” touchscreen monitors with full-HD technology, a Blu-ray player, screen mirroring function and two USB ports. Harman Kardon Surround Sound System conjures an engrossing treat for the ears. High-end 16 speaker system with woofers generates an impressive audio experience in all seats that is unique worldwide in the automotive sector.

Modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch fully-digital digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and now bigger 12.3 inch Control Display. The occupants can operate a number of functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control (in BMW 630d) that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions.

Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering. With the Remote Control Parking function, a driver can manoeuvre the vehicle into a narrow parking space from outside using the BMW Display Key.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control. BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and emergency spare wheel.