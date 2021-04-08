Renault India announces partnership with CERO Recycling to support the new Scrappage Policy

New Delhi: Renault India has launched the ‘R.E.L.I.V.E’ Program in partnership with CERO Recycling (A joint venture between Mahindra Intertrade Ltd. and MSTC – a government of India enterprise), India’s first organised scrap vehicle recycling company. The initiative is aimed at providing the potential customers with a seamless hassle-free channel to scrap their old vehicles, buy new Renault vehicles and also avail attractive benefits on their new purchase.

Renault India has rolled out the Program for its customers in six locations currently, including Delhi & NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore. The interested customers who will bring their old/ end of life vehicles of any brand to Renault’s authorised dealerships will get a fair scrap valuation quote post appropriate evaluation of the vehicles, along with an additional guaranteed scrap benefit over the existing monthly offers on its products including Kwid, Triber and Duster. Renault India dealerships along with CERO Recycling will be handling the entire process from vehicle evaluation to official de-registration at the RTO and handing over the official certificate of deposit / destruction of old vehicle to provide a hassle-free experience to customers. Renault will be offering this exclusive channel also for prospects willing to have their old 2-wheelers scrapped whereby they can avail of special 7.99% rate of interest from Renault Finance on purchase of new Renault products.

Speaking about the new scrappage policy and partnership, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “The scrappage policy is a very important step towards the right direction in making India a hub of manufacturing and elevate the Indian auto industry a notch up in terms of better technology adoption, safer and cleaner vehicles. The scrappage policy will help in significantly reducing the pollution levels and streamlining the unorganised & fragmented recycle market in the country.”

“We are extremely confident that this partnership will ensure hassle-free experience for the customers and adoption of better technology and promote safety on the Indian roads in a scientific and environment-friendly manner. With its eco-friendly practices, CERO will help reduce carbon footprint, making a zero-waste, zero pollution ecosystem, while Renault will offer attractive & exclusive guaranteed benefits on new vehicle purchase,” he added.

On the initiative, Sumit Issar, Managing Director of Mahindra Intertrade Ltd., says, “CERO is India’s first government authorized recycler for motor vehicles built on the PPP model, focussed on achieving zero pollution while vehicle recycling. We have state-of-the-art dismantling centers at Greater Noida, Pune and Chennai and collection centers at major cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Chandigarh. Further, CERO has plans to have presence in 25 cities within the next 8-10 months. The arrangement with Renault is going to strengthen the reach and benefit all Renault vehicle customers & prospects who are looking for solutions for scrapping their old vehicles” Globally, Renault is a pioneer and leader in the realm of sustainable mobility for all. Groupe Renault has set three leadership goals: electric vehicles, the circular economy and new mobilities. Since 2005, Groupe Renault has been committed to reducing the environmental impact of its vehicles throughout their life-cycle (from the extraction of the raw materials needed for manufacturing until their end-of-life).

