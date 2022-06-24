ZEE Entertainment launches ‘Aap Fit Toh Manoranjan Hit’ initiative to mark the occasion of International Yoga Day

Mumbai: ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), India’s leading media and entertainment powerhouse marks the occasion of International Yoga Day with a unique initiative – ‘Aap Fit Toh Manoranjan Hit’. The first-of-its-kind campaign launched on 15th June 2022, witnessed the company’s distribution partners take up the 7-Day Yoga Challenge, wherein each day the partners participated to practice a new Yoga pose. Through this initiative, the company aims to emphasize on the importance of health as well as spread awareness about Yoga among the masses.

The fitness challenge garnered massive support from partners and larger community across the country, who shared videos and posts across social media platforms, using the campaign hashtag #YogaWithZEE. Dedicating the week-long campaign towards health and fitness as well as the well-being of 900+ partners, the company has been consistently engaging with partner offices and other stakeholders through such on-ground activations and pioneering initiatives.

Speaking on the campaign, Atul Das, Chief Revenue Officer – Affiliate Sales, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited said, “We are delighted with the huge response received from partner offices for this first-of-its-kind initiative. At ZEE, we firmly believe in promoting healthy lifestyle habits and work-life balance among employees as well as other stakeholders, which includes our distribution partners from Cable and DTH industry. Through this campaign, we wanted to spread awareness about benefits of Yoga as well as urge our partners to include yoga as part of their daily lives, just the way they ensure uninterrupted dose of entertainment to our viewers. As an industry and an ecosystem, it is imperative for us to ensure that each and every member of the stakeholder community gives priority to their health and makes physical fitness regime an integral part of daily routine.”

ZEE also launched a microsite, where partners from across the country could register themselves and upload videos practicing Yoga, performing asanas as part of the daily challenge. The company has announced 450 lucky winners, rewarding them with fitness bands and yoga mats. Giving this activity a quirky angle, ZEE Entertainment coined the tagline – ‘Aap Fit Toh Manoranjan Hit’, paying an ode to the unmatchable contribution and support of the Cable and DTH industry.

The ‘Aap Fit Toh Manoranjan Hit’ campaign is a tribute to the entire entertainment distribution ecosystem which has efficiently been able to deliver entertainment to the Indian audiences, even when the country was going through turbulent times. ZEE took this initiative to award this spirit by taking care of its partners health.