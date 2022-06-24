New Delhi: NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to file her nomination Today. NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu today arrived in New Delhi ahead of the filing of her nomination. She will file her nomination tomorrow. Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha will file his nomination on 27th of this month.

Consequent to the expiry of the term of President Ram Nath Kovind, an election poll to fill in the office is scheduled to be held on 18 July and counting of votes will take place on 21 July .

On 21 June , Yashwant Sinha, former AITC leader, was unanimously chosen as common candidate of UPA and other opposition parties for 2022 Presidential Election. On the same day NDA chose Draupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate.