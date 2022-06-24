Kalyan Jewellers announces the launch of two new showrooms in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and leading jewellery brands, today announced that the company will be launching two new showrooms in Maharashtra, one each in Kolhapur and Aurangabad. These new outlets will mark the jewellery brand’s entry into key business centres in central Maharashtra, and will be the brand’s 157th outlet, globally. These showrooms are scheduled to be inaugurated on 27th June 2022.

Celebrating this season in unique style, the jewellery brand has pioneered a unique proposition for customers across the country. As part of this bumper offer, the jewellery brand will be giving away half gram of gold for every 10 grams of gold jewellery purchased at any Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom in India. Customers can register instant saving on their jewellery purchases by further availing 15% off on making charges for jewellery purchases below 10 grams, which is applicable on select jewellery. Customers can also avail flat Rs. 5000 off on purchases of diamond, uncut and polki jewellery worth Rs. 50,000 and above. The bumper offers are valid until 30th June 2022.

Talking about the new showroom launches, Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “Since Kalyan Jewellers’ entry into Maharashtra, we have been successful in establishing a strong footprint as well as a loyal consumer base in the state. With the opening of two new showrooms in Aurangabad and Kolhapur, we aim to demonstrate a stronger presence across 12 locations in the State, thus making our brand more accessible to our consumers. Along with this, we aim to offer a personalized and service-backed shopping experience in a world-class ambience with highest standards of hygiene protocol. From our hyperlocal wedding jewellery line ‘Muhurat’ to our Maharashtrian traditional jewellery collection ‘Sankalp’, our jewellery designs have been widely popular in the region. With the festive and wedding seasons just around the corner, customers can look forward to celebrating their special moments with the Kalyan sparkle.”

The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers are all BIS hallmarked, and go through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate which guarantees Purity, Free Lifetime Maintenance of ornaments, Detailed Product Information and Transparent Exchange and Buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment towards offering the very best to its loyalists.

The showroom will also stock Kalyan’s popular house brands such as Tejasvi – Polki jewellery, Mudhra – handcrafted antique jewellery, Nimah – temple Jewellery, Glo – dancing diamonds, Ziah – Solitaire like diamond jewellery, Anokhi – uncut diamonds, Apoorva – diamonds for special occasions, Antara – wedding Diamonds and Hera – daily wear diamonds and Rang – precious stones jewellery.