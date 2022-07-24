Youths should get more and more opportunities in politics

New Delhi : Democracy will be strengthened only by maximum participation of youths. The average age of a Parliamentarian in India is 50 years, while in other large democracies of the world this average is much lower. Youths in our country should get maximum opportunities in politics. Our democracy will not be strengthened by merely practicing franchise, but the youths should come forward and contest elections. Youth like Swami Vivekananda, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad luminated India’s name all over the world. Young people think big, mull over how to make India number one in the world.

World class facilities of sports are available in Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia, youths should take full advantage of them. Madhya Pradesh is the leading state of India. There is immense potential for development here. Last year, the growth rate here was the highest in the country at 19 percent. The youth should take a pledge to make the state number 1 in all the fields the country in the coming years.

On the second day of the State Level Youth Mahapanchayat today, in various sessions at Ravindra Bhawan Convention Centre, youth experts from different fields inspired the youths with their energetic thoughts. Journalist Shri Pradeep Bhatia participated as the keynote speaker in the session ‘Youth for Democracy’, Shri Adrian Hack of Germany as panelist, Sarpanch Sushri Bhakti Sharma, the youngest woman Sarpanch of the state Sushri Lakshika Dabur and Sushri Rageshwari Anjana as moderator took part.

The keynote speaker of the session ‘Youth for Social Cause’, Shri Saurabh Dwivedi said that youths should set high goals for themselves and fulfill them. Ask yourself 4 questions- What do you enjoy doing, what are you good at doing, what is the work that can fetch you money and what does the world need. The answer to all four is one, so you have found the answer. He expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan for organising the Youth Mahapanchayat in a meaningful and successful manner.

Shri Dwivedi said that parents are never outdated. Relatives, kin, neighbours etc. will keep on comparing, giving suggestions. Don’t give in to pressure, keep smiling and keep moving forward. Don’t fall into the narrowness of religion, caste, gender. Make friends with books, books never ask your caste. Don’t run after branded clothes, our country is a country of cotton, wear cotton clothes.

Shantidoot Sushri Poonam Kaur, a South Indian actress and a strong campaigner of handlooms, said that both peace and revolution are needed. The fashion industry has polluted. This country is a symbol of peace, the spinning wheel prevented the bloodshed. My dream is to take Khadi and handloom to the heights again. Reiterating the words of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, she said that we have given Buddha to the world, not yuddha (war).

Secretary of Aarushi Sanstha, Shri Anil Mudgal told that the visually challenged Shri Rohit Dwivedi, who is presently Professor in Bhopal, needed a reader in student life, who could record lectures for him in cassette and he could listen to them and give the examination. Today this work has been realised in the form of Aarushi Sanstha for all the differently-abled, in which Shri Gulzar’s inimitable support is being received. It is very important for differently-abled children to go out of the house. They should be given admission in normal schools and children with disabilities should be directly interacted with. Aarushi Sanstha makes them self-dependent.

Sushri Neliswa Nkani, Hub Head of South Africa Tourism, while appreciating Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that no matter what the season, he plants a sapling every day. She said that Madhya Pradesh is very beautiful. The people here are very nice, the youth here is no less than anyone. It is a currency that is better than the dollar and the euro. She became very emotional while sharing her happy experiences towards India. The moderator of the session, Shri Aditya Vijay Singh said that the statement of Swami Vivekananda – youth can change the direction and condition of the country, is literally true even today.

At the end of the session, the youths asked questions from the speakers. Shri Chandrashekhar Upadhyay of Morena asked how education can be obtained on social media. Shri Saurabh Dwivedi said to share inspirational stories of grandmothers and experiences of elders. In response to what should be the role of journalists, he said that – make news fearlessly and keep it informed. Love your country. Remembering the immortal martyr Shri Chandrashekhar Azad, he said that “Ab tak tera khoon na khaula vo khoon nahi pani hai. Jo desh ke kaam na aaye woh bekar jawaani hai” (If your blood has not boiled yet, then it is not blood but water. The youth which is of no service to the country is entirely useless.”