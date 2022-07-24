Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar inaugurates International Minjar Fair

New Delhi : Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said that the glorious history and rich folk traditions of Himachal Pradesh were playing an important role in the progress and development of the State.

The Governor was speaking as a Chief Guest at the inauguration of the historic Minjar Mela in Chamba district, today. This is the first visit of the Shri Arlekar to Chamba district as Governor and after a long time, Governor of the State has reached Chamba on the inauguration of Minjar Mila.

He said that the historical Minjar Mela has its own identity. Expressing happiness over the preservation and promotion of the rich folk art and culture and maintaining social harmony, he stressed upon the appropriate inclusion of modernity in the successful organization of the fair. He said that Chamba has a rich folk culture and this culture was being protected by the people since time immemorial. He called upon the people that the local traditional folk culture and social harmony should be preserved in this manner. He said that the state has kept its traditional culture alive despite the modern influences and this was a great achievement, the credit for which goes to various fairs and festivals celebrated in the entire state.

Shri Arlekar also mentioned the famous works of district Chamba Rumal and Chamba Chappal. He said that Chamba was getting fame due to Geographical Indication (GI tag) of Chamba Chappal and Chamba Rumal.

Earlier, the Governor formally inaugurated the Minjar Mela by hoisting the flag amidst the traditional Kunjadi Malhar song of Chamba.

He also inaugurated the exhibition installed by various Government departments and Boards and Corporations depicting the achievements of the present Government and also evinced keen interest in it.

On the occasion, the Governor also announced the formal commencement of the Minjar Mela Sports Competitions. Abhishek Yadav Superintendent of Police honored him on behalf of Minjar Mela Sports Committee.

Neelam Nayyar, President, Municipal Council Chamba presented Minjar to the Governor.

D.C. Rana, Deputy Commissioner and President of the Mela Committee honored the Governor on behalf of the Organizing Committee. He said that the interest of every section has been taken care of by the committee in the cultural evening. He said that artists from Chamba district and other districts of the state would also get a chance to give their performances in this eight-day long fair.

Dr Hansraj, Deputy Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Pawan Nayyar, MLA, Jasveer Nagpal, President, District BJP, Amit Mehra , Additional District Magistrate, Councilors of Municipal Council, officers of various departments and other prominent people were also present on the occasion.