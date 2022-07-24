Youth will build Atmanirbhar India: Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia

New Delhi : The first state-level two-day Youth Mahapanchayat held on the 116th birth anniversary of Amar Shaheed Shri Chandrashekhar Azad, was concluded by passing the draft of Youth Resolution prepared by incorporating the findings and suggestions received from all thematic sessions.

In the concluding session of Youth Mahapanchayat, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia said that the youth can give direction to the country. Youth Mahapanchayat 2022 was the concept of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the event will from now on be organized every year. He said that the suggestions received from various sessions in the Youth Mahapanchayat would give a new direction to the development of the state. This Mahapanchayat not only introduced the youth of the present digital age to history but also reminded them of the struggle and sacrifice of the freedom fighters.

Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang said that the Youth Mahapanchayat organized on the birth anniversary of Amar Shaheed Shri Chandrashekhar Azad is an inspiration for the youth. He said that revolutionary Shri Azad was brought up in poverty, his mother would feed him with flour mixed with water when there was no milk. Minister Shri Sarang said that we live in the state in which Shri Chandrashekhar Azad was born. His passion inspires the youth. The future belongs to the youth and India is the country of the youth. Mr Sarang said that since many years there has been talk of construction of bridges, roads etc and now there is word of human devlopment. He exhorted all the youth who came to the Youth Mahapanchayat to move forward with the resolve of development of the state.

Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that youth will have to come forward for the development of the entire humanity along with the development of the country. Youth can create a golden world. Minister Dr. Yadav said that the revolutionary for whom the Youth Mahapanchayat has been organized to take inspiration from, was a 26 -year old youth, Amar Shaheed Shri Bhagat Singh laughed as he was hung to death at the age of 23. India is the youngest country, Youth Mahapanchayat will be the identity of our cultural values ​​and prosperity and will infuse new energy in the country among the youth.

On the second day of Youth Mahapanchayat, speaking on the topic ‘Mera MP, Mera Gaurav: Contribution in Rejuvenating Pride of MP’, artist Padma Shri Shri Bhajju Shyam said that if you want success in any work, then you have to give your cent percent to that work. We should not be ashamed to do any work, we get to learn something from every work.

Sushri Bhavna Deharia of Madhya Pradesh, who conquered Mount Everest, said that success can be achieved through struggle. She said that one has face many challenges in order to achieve one’s goal. If we are afraid of challenges then we will not be able to succeed in any field in future.

Shri Ratnesh Pandey, who has conquered Mount Everest, said that today if the youth of Madhya Pradesh is recognized in adventure sports, then the Sports Department plays an important role in it. He said that whatever work you do, never forget your roots.

Shri Anubhav Dubey, Founder, Chai Sutta Bar said, “Don’t take the short cut route to do any work, there is danger in it. If you want to start a startup, keep your ideas realistic”.

Journalist Shri Akash Soni said that the Youth Mahapanchayat became a means of linking the links with each other. When the youth will recognise the issues of their village, forest and land at the global level, promote their customs and culture, only then there will be a revolution in the true sense.

Young Champions of MP

Asianet News Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra said that sports teach sportsmanship. Along with this, they also teach how to convert failure into victory. He said that such training is given to the players so that they also learn to fight with other problems in life. Sport helps you to be a good person. Shri Kalra said that the kind of infrastructure and organised format work is being done in Madhya Pradesh, it is not happening anywhere else.

Eminent mountaineer of the state Sushri Megha Parmar said that Madhya Pradesh government always provides financial assistance to sportspersons along with training for sports. When I was trying to conquer Everest, I was given 15 lakh rupees as sponsorship by the Madhya Pradesh government.

Malkhamb player Sushri Vaishnavi Kahar said that when the world did not even know about this game, Madhya Pradesh declared it as a state sport. This initiative of the government is commendable. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke to me in ‘Mann Ki Baat’. It was a proud and encouraging moment for me.

Madhya Pradesh’s Olympic shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh shared his experience and said that Madhya Pradesh’s sports academy is the best academy in the world, the best platform to hone one’s sports skills. In Madhya Pradesh’s academies, talents are selected through talent search and training is imparted under the supervision of world class instructors with best facilities.

Eminent e former cricketer and commentator of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Amay Khurasiya said that sports minister Smt. Yashodhara Raje Scindia’s passion and vision play the key role in the international level facilities being provided to the players of Madhya Pradesh at present. He said that such facilities were not available in our times. Today’s young players are iluminating the name of the state and the country on the international stage by becoming the Young Champions of MP.

Rising Star players of Madhya Pradesh Boxer Shri Aman Singh, Sushri Kaveri Dhimar of Kayaking-Canoeing, Sailor Sushri Ritika Dangi and Sushri Harshita Tomar, Wrestler Sushri Priyanshi Prajapati, Equestrian Shri Faraz Khan and Athlete Sushri Bushra Khan shared their experiences.