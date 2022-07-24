CM Shivraj Chouhan plants Neem, Banyan and Harsingar saplings Handloom campaigner Sushri Poonam Kaur also plants saplings

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Neem, Banyan and Harsingar saplings in the Smart City Garden. Representatives of Shri Ram Colony Residents Association Bhopal including Shri Sunil Upadhyay, Shri Anoop Gupta, Shri Mukesh Nema, Shri S.C. Rawat and Shri A.K. Tripathi took part in plantation as well. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan along with Handloom campaigner Sushri Poonam Kaur also planted saplings. Sushri Kaur presented a Kalamkari Shiva statue to Chief Minister Shri Chouhan.

Shri Ram Colony Residents Association is active in the field of cleanliness and environment-protection along with the Municipal Corporation through public participation. The residents’ association is always ready to help the needy people in and around their colony.

Importance of plants

Banyan has both religious and medicinal importance. According to Ayurveda, the treatment of many diseases is possible with the help of Banyan leaves, bark etc. Similarly, Neem which is rich in antibiotic elements is known for its medicinal qualities. Harsingar is an excellent medicinal plant.