110 percent more tendu patta collected this year Exceeding target Forest Minister Dr. Kunwar Vijay Shah congratulates management staff

New Delhi : This year 110 percent more tendu patta (tendu leaves) have been collected against the target in the state. The target was 16 lakh 29 thousand standard bags, against which 18 lakh 2 thousand standard bags of tendu patta collected. In the year 2021, 16 lakh 60 thousand standard bags of tendu patta were collected.

On this achievement, Forest Minister Dr. Kunwar Vijay Shah has congratulated the gatherers, members of primary forest produce cooperative societies and the staff involved in tendu leaf collection and management. It is noteworthy that collection of tendu leaves is a major source of livelihood in tribal dominated areas in the state.

State Minor Forest Produce Federation, 80 district unions and 1071 primary forest produce cooperative societies are doing the work of collection of tendu leaves. As many as 35 lakh gatherers are associated with them. Of them, 50 percent of the gatherers are from Scheduled Tribe families and 40 percent of the gatherers are women.

540 crore remuneration to be transferred in accounts of leaf collectors

The Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh State Minor Forest Produce Fedration Shri Pushkar Singh informed that Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced a hike of Rs.500 in the collection rate of tendu patta in the conference of Forest Committees and tendu patta collectors held on April 22, as a result of which the rate of 3 thousand rupees per standard bag has been fixed. This hike has also led to an increase in the remuneration of the gatherers. This year, the work of transferring an amount of about 540 crores as remuneration directly into the accounts of the tendu patta collectors has begun, which is 100 crores more as compared to last year.

A sale price of Rs. 600 crore was received in the year 2020 and Rs. 843 crore in the year 2021 through the collection of tendu leaves.