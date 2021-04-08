Dubai: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub, is all set to expect positive footfalls from Indian travelers when quarantine free international travel commences. Before Covid-19 pandemic, Abu Dhabi registered more than 450,000 hotel guests arriving from India with an 8.2% increase over 2018*, the upshot showed an increase in visitors from the country.

Over the past year, Yas Island has introduced comprehensive measures on health and safety protocol following UAE authorities’ guidance to ensure visitors feel confident to return to the destination like nowhere else.

Demonstrating its commitment to health and wellbeing and in support of Abu Dhabi’s vaccination program, the popular destination has now seen over 88% of its employees working at attractions, experiences, hotels, restaurants and retailers at Yas Island, vaccinated against COVID-19, as the Island aims to be amongst one of the first fully vaccinated holiday destinations in the world.

In an effort to raise awareness about the safety measures on the Island, Yas Island introduced numerous safety measures including the ‘#TogetherAtYas’ online platform which offers guests a guide to the public health and safety protocols on Yas Island, and the widely commended ‘Yas Wellness Program’, which grants guests direct access to a dedicated team of Yas Wellness ambassadors.

The Wellness Ambassadors are a team of specially trained individuals who are able to answer guests’ queries on the health and safety measures in place. In order to continually bridge guests to Yas Island, the Wellness Ambassadors are contactable via phone, social media, WhatsApp and email from 8am to 5pm UAE time, daily.

In recognition of its advanced safety efforts, Yas Island has received the coveted WTTC ‘Safe Travels’ stamp, marking it the first destination in Abu Dhabi to receive the international honor, providing additional reassurance to visitors looking forward to experiencing Yas Island and its many offerings – all safe in the knowledge that the island is maintaining the highest standards of public health and safety.

Yas Island is one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi – just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai. Yas Island offers holiday makers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and superb dining, to the globally renowned links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and spectacular musical, entertainment and family events… all within the 25 sq km Island. Today, Yas Island is home to the award-winning theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the record-breaking CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX™), the glamorous Yas Marina, the award-winning Yas Links golf course, as well as Abu Dhabi’s largest mall, Yas Mall. With eight hotels, including W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Park Inn Radisson, Abu Dhabi, Centro Yas Island, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Radisson Blu Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Staybridge Suites Abu Dhabi Yas Island, plus more than 165 dining experiences, the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including MAD and Etihad Arena – all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one another.