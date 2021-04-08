Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik directed Collectors to hand over unused Government properties in different parts of state to Mission Shakti Mahasanghs

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed the Collectors to hand over unused Government properties in different districts, blocks and panchayats of the state to the Mission Shakti Mahasanghs working at the district, block and panchayat levels of the respective districts within two months.

Chief Minister said that there are many unused Government properties like Government buildings, Shops, ponds etc. in our Panchayats, Blocks and districts. Mentioning that Mission Shakti members can utilize these for the social and economic development if handed over to them, Hon’ble Chief Minister said that Common people will be benefited and Mothers of Mission Shakti can utilize these in financial activities.

Chief Minister said that empowerment of women has always been the priority of State Government. Mission Shakti has become the torch bearer of transformation today. This initiative will be beneficial in strengthening the quiet movement of mothers, Hon’ble Chief Minister added.