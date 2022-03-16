Bhubaneswar: XIM University is one of the top institutions in the country offering quality education. On 16th March 2022, XIM University successfully conducted its 2nd Scholarship Awarding Ceremony for undergraduate students.

XIM University’s UG degree has a globally aligned curriculum with a wide variety of courses to choose from that helps students to accomplish their dreams and lays the strong foundational base to fulfill their career aspirations. To affirm its mission for

excellence, the University has incorporated the Scholarship Programme to the deserving, meritorious and academically outstanding students in their undergraduate studies.

XIM University, through these scholarship opportunities, offers access to education for every deserving and aspiring student seeking financial assistance for fostering their growth and all-round development. It provides a platform for the students to continue their education without any financial constraints. Scholarships make education affordable for deserving candidates. With this intention, the University spends a remarkable amount every year to facilitate worthy students to build their careers and excel in life.

This year from a gamut of more than a thousand students across eleven schools in the University having ten undergraduate programmes, 156 students from both 1st year and

2nd year of the Undergraduate programmes were awarded this scholarship by the University. The University spent around INR 1.05 Crores for this noble cause.

The occasion was presided by Fr. Antony R. Uvari, S.J., Vice-Chancellor, XIM University. The Guest of Honour was Fr. A.C Jesurajan, S.J., Professor Emeritus. Amongst other

distinguished personalities present were Fr. V. Arockia Das, S.J, Chief Finance Officer and Chairperson of the UG Scholarship Committee, XIM University and Fr. S. Antony Raj, S.J., Registrar, XIM University, along with the Academic Deans and faculty

members of the University.

Welcoming the guests, faculty members and students, Prof. P.K Mohanty, Academic Dean, School of Commerce, XIM University, congratulated the awardees for their academic distinction.

Fr. A.C Jesurajan, S.J., the Guest of Honour, congratulated the students for their academic excellence and good performance.

In his keynote speech, Fr. Antony R. Uvari, S.J., Vice-Chancellor, XIM University, said that one must always aim high and look for excellence and the greater good in life.

He insisted that the scholarship awardees be a source of inspiration for their fellow students and share their knowledge and learning with one and all. He highlighted that

the University strongly believes in high-quality education, imbibed in the University value system.

Stressing on the importance of generosity, the Vice-Chancellor concluded his speech with the quote, “The more you give, the more you get!”

Fr. V. Arockia Das, S.J., Chief Finance Officer and Chairperson of the UG Scholarship Committee, XIM University, stated the significance of the scholarship and thanked the Vice-Chancellor for this initiative which would support bright students in their endeavours for good quality education. Keeping the University’s vision and mission and the Jesuit way of life, this scholarship would render financial assistance to Economically Backward Category, SC, ST and minority students to fulfill their goals and ambitions.

Finally, the event came to a triumphant end with the vote of thanks by Fr. S. Antony Raj, S.J., Registrar, XIM University, wherein he thanked all and expressed his gratitude for making the event a success, congratulated the meritorious students and acknowledged the contribution and efforts of all the students, faculty & staff members

of the University.

