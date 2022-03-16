25,46,285 Women working in Handloom Sector of Textiles Industry

New Delhi: According to the Handloom Census 2019-20, about 35,22,512 Handloom workers were employed across the country, out of which 25,46,285 were Women workers with a share of 72.29% of the total handloom workers. In addition, there are around 16,87,534 Women Handicraft artisans registered with Office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts). The figures showing the number of women working in the unorganized sector viz. Handlooms and Handicrafts sector of the textile industry, State-wise are at Annexure I & II respectively.
With a view to attract investment, boost employment generation and position itself strongly in the global textile market, the Government has recently approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles and Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM-MITRA) Scheme which have potential to generate large scale employment in the sector. In addition, the Government is implementing various schemes viz the Amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (A-TUFS), Schemes for the development of the Powerloom Sector(Power-Tex), Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks (SITP),SAMARTH- The Scheme for Capacity Building in Textile Sector, Jute (ICARE- Improved Cultivation and Advanced Retting Exercise), Integrated Processing Development Scheme (IPDS), Silk Samagra, National Handloom Development Programme, National Handicraft Development Programme, Integrated Wool Development Programme (IWDP), National Technical Textile Mission etc. for promotion and development of textile sector on pan-India basis.
Annexure-I
State-wise number of Women Handloom workers as per 4th All India Handloom Census 2019-20 are as under:
|SN
|States/UTs
|No. of women handloom workers
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|86,398
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|73,871
|3
|Assam
|11,79,507
|4
|Bihar
|6,444
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|9,730
|6
|Delhi
|2,219
|7
|Goa
|25
|8
|Gujarat
|4,725
|9
|Haryana
|14,078
|10
|Himachal Pradesh
|10,059
|11
|Jammu And Kashmir including Ladakh
|13,973
|12
|Jharkhand
|11,614
|13
|Karnataka
|28,192
|14
|Kerala
|14,175
|15
|Madhya Pradesh
|9,269
|16
|Maharashtra
|1,266
|17
|Manipur
|2,11,327
|18
|Meghalaya
|30,320
|19
|Mizoram
|22,083
|20
|Nagaland
|37,142
|21
|Odisha
|57,640
|22
|Puducherry
|1,083
|23
|Punjab
|332
|24
|Rajasthan
|6,244
|25
|Sikkim
|673
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|1,26,549
|27
|Telangana
|23,245
|28
|Tripura
|93,589
|29
|Uttar Pradesh
|93,054
|30
|Uttarakhand
|8,595
|31
|West Bengal
|3,68,864
|All India
|25,46,285
Annexure-II
|State-Wise Women Handicraft Artisans Registration Count with Office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts)
|Sl.No.
|State
|Total Women’s Count
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar
|1,963
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|40,439
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|6,876
|4
|Assam
|58,114
|5
|Bihar
|78,046
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|8,721
|7
|Delhi
|11,820
|8
|Goa
|7,465
|9
|Gujarat
|98,683
|10
|Haryana
|23,112
|11
|Himachal Pradesh
|13,713
|12
|Jammu and Kashmir
|60,458
|13
|Jharkhand
|51,694
|14
|Karnataka
|16,493
|15
|Kerala
|33,181
|16
|Ladakh
|245
|17
|Madhya Pradesh
|57,209
|18
|Maharashtra
|35,149
|19
|Manipur
|55,609
|20
|Meghalaya
|2,364
|21
|Mizoram
|1,187
|22
|Nagaland
|5,051
|23
|Odisha
|78,890
|24
|Puducherry
|4,925
|25
|Punjab
|25,775
|26
|Rajasthan
|79,884
|27
|Sikkim
|1,285
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|46,995
|29
|Telangana
|19,721
|30
|Tripura
|9,902
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|5,53,895
|32
|Uttarakhand
|30,326
|33
|West Bengal
|1,68,344
|Total
|16,87,534
Annexure-III
Estimated production of man-made fibre, filament yarn, spun yarn for last three years and current year:
(Figures in Million)
|Period
|Man-made fibre (Kg)
|Manmade filament yarn (Kg)
|Cotton yarn (Kg)
|Blended & 100% Non-Cotton yarn (Kg)
|Total Spun yarn (Kg)
|2018-19
|1,442
|1,160
|4,208
|1,682
|5,890
|2019-20
|1,898
|1,688
|3,962
|1,702
|5,664
|2020-21 (Apr-Jan)
|1,299
|1,226
|2,950
|1,225
|4,175
|2021-22 (Apr-Jan)
(Provisional)
|1,803
|1,676
|3,410
|1,462
|4,872
This information was given by the Minister of State for Textiles Smt. Darshana Jardosh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.