25,46,285 Women working in Handloom Sector of Textiles Industry

New Delhi: According to the Handloom Census 2019-20, about 35,22,512 Handloom workers were employed across the country, out of which 25,46,285 were Women workers with a share of 72.29% of the total handloom workers. In addition, there are around 16,87,534 Women Handicraft artisans registered with Office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts). The figures showing the number of women working in the unorganized sector viz. Handlooms and Handicrafts sector of the textile industry, State-wise are at Annexure I & II respectively.

With a view to attract investment, boost employment generation and position itself strongly in the global textile market, the Government has recently approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles and Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM-MITRA) Scheme which have potential to generate large scale employment in the sector. In addition, the Government is implementing various schemes viz the Amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (A-TUFS), Schemes for the development of the Powerloom Sector(Power-Tex), Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks (SITP),SAMARTH- The Scheme for Capacity Building in Textile Sector, Jute (ICARE- Improved Cultivation and Advanced Retting Exercise), Integrated Processing Development Scheme (IPDS), Silk Samagra, National Handloom Development Programme, National Handicraft Development Programme, Integrated Wool Development Programme (IWDP), National Technical Textile Mission etc. for promotion and development of textile sector on pan-India basis.

Annexure-I

State-wise number of Women Handloom workers as per 4th All India Handloom Census 2019-20 are as under:

SN States/UTs No. of women handloom workers
1 Andhra Pradesh 86,398
2 Arunachal Pradesh 73,871
3 Assam 11,79,507
4 Bihar 6,444
5 Chhattisgarh 9,730
6 Delhi 2,219
7 Goa 25
8 Gujarat 4,725
9 Haryana 14,078
10 Himachal Pradesh 10,059
11 Jammu And Kashmir including Ladakh 13,973
12 Jharkhand 11,614
13 Karnataka 28,192
14 Kerala 14,175
15 Madhya Pradesh 9,269
16 Maharashtra 1,266
17 Manipur 2,11,327
18 Meghalaya 30,320
19 Mizoram 22,083
20 Nagaland 37,142
21 Odisha 57,640
22 Puducherry 1,083
23 Punjab 332
24 Rajasthan 6,244
25 Sikkim 673
26 Tamil Nadu 1,26,549
27 Telangana 23,245
28 Tripura 93,589
29 Uttar Pradesh 93,054
30 Uttarakhand 8,595
31 West Bengal 3,68,864
All India 25,46,285

Annexure-II

State-Wise Women Handicraft Artisans Registration Count with Office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts)
Sl.No. State Total Women’s Count
1 Andaman and Nicobar 1,963
2 Andhra Pradesh 40,439
3 Arunachal Pradesh 6,876
4 Assam 58,114
5 Bihar 78,046
6 Chhattisgarh 8,721
7 Delhi 11,820
8 Goa 7,465
9 Gujarat 98,683
10 Haryana 23,112
11 Himachal Pradesh 13,713
12 Jammu and Kashmir 60,458
13 Jharkhand 51,694
14 Karnataka 16,493
15 Kerala 33,181
16 Ladakh 245
17 Madhya Pradesh 57,209
18 Maharashtra 35,149
19 Manipur 55,609
20 Meghalaya 2,364
21 Mizoram 1,187
22 Nagaland 5,051
23 Odisha 78,890
24 Puducherry 4,925
25 Punjab 25,775
26 Rajasthan 79,884
27 Sikkim 1,285
28 Tamil Nadu 46,995
29 Telangana 19,721
30 Tripura 9,902
31 Uttar Pradesh 5,53,895
32 Uttarakhand 30,326
33 West Bengal 1,68,344
Total 16,87,534

Annexure-III

Estimated production of man-made fibre, filament yarn, spun yarn for last three years and current year:

(Figures in Million)

Period Man-made fibre (Kg) Manmade filament yarn (Kg) Cotton yarn (Kg) Blended & 100% Non-Cotton yarn (Kg) Total Spun yarn (Kg)
2018-19 1,442 1,160 4,208 1,682 5,890
2019-20 1,898 1,688 3,962 1,702 5,664
2020-21   (Apr-Jan) 1,299 1,226 2,950 1,225 4,175
2021-22   (Apr-Jan)

(Provisional)

 1,803 1,676 3,410 1,462 4,872

This information was given by the Minister of State for Textiles Smt. Darshana Jardosh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

