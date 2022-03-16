25,46,285 Women working in Handloom Sector of Textiles Industry

New Delhi: According to the Handloom Census 2019-20, about 35,22,512 Handloom workers were employed across the country, out of which 25,46,285 were Women workers with a share of 72.29% of the total handloom workers. In addition, there are around 16,87,534 Women Handicraft artisans registered with Office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts). The figures showing the number of women working in the unorganized sector viz. Handlooms and Handicrafts sector of the textile industry, State-wise are at Annexure I & II respectively.

With a view to attract investment, boost employment generation and position itself strongly in the global textile market, the Government has recently approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles and Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM-MITRA) Scheme which have potential to generate large scale employment in the sector. In addition, the Government is implementing various schemes viz the Amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (A-TUFS), Schemes for the development of the Powerloom Sector(Power-Tex), Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks (SITP),SAMARTH- The Scheme for Capacity Building in Textile Sector, Jute (ICARE- Improved Cultivation and Advanced Retting Exercise), Integrated Processing Development Scheme (IPDS), Silk Samagra, National Handloom Development Programme, National Handicraft Development Programme, Integrated Wool Development Programme (IWDP), National Technical Textile Mission etc. for promotion and development of textile sector on pan-India basis.

Annexure-I

State-wise number of Women Handloom workers as per 4th All India Handloom Census 2019-20 are as under:

SN States/UTs No. of women handloom workers 1 Andhra Pradesh 86,398 2 Arunachal Pradesh 73,871 3 Assam 11,79,507 4 Bihar 6,444 5 Chhattisgarh 9,730 6 Delhi 2,219 7 Goa 25 8 Gujarat 4,725 9 Haryana 14,078 10 Himachal Pradesh 10,059 11 Jammu And Kashmir including Ladakh 13,973 12 Jharkhand 11,614 13 Karnataka 28,192 14 Kerala 14,175 15 Madhya Pradesh 9,269 16 Maharashtra 1,266 17 Manipur 2,11,327 18 Meghalaya 30,320 19 Mizoram 22,083 20 Nagaland 37,142 21 Odisha 57,640 22 Puducherry 1,083 23 Punjab 332 24 Rajasthan 6,244 25 Sikkim 673 26 Tamil Nadu 1,26,549 27 Telangana 23,245 28 Tripura 93,589 29 Uttar Pradesh 93,054 30 Uttarakhand 8,595 31 West Bengal 3,68,864 All India 25,46,285

Annexure-II

State-Wise Women Handicraft Artisans Registration Count with Office of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) Sl.No. State Total Women’s Count 1 Andaman and Nicobar 1,963 2 Andhra Pradesh 40,439 3 Arunachal Pradesh 6,876 4 Assam 58,114 5 Bihar 78,046 6 Chhattisgarh 8,721 7 Delhi 11,820 8 Goa 7,465 9 Gujarat 98,683 10 Haryana 23,112 11 Himachal Pradesh 13,713 12 Jammu and Kashmir 60,458 13 Jharkhand 51,694 14 Karnataka 16,493 15 Kerala 33,181 16 Ladakh 245 17 Madhya Pradesh 57,209 18 Maharashtra 35,149 19 Manipur 55,609 20 Meghalaya 2,364 21 Mizoram 1,187 22 Nagaland 5,051 23 Odisha 78,890 24 Puducherry 4,925 25 Punjab 25,775 26 Rajasthan 79,884 27 Sikkim 1,285 28 Tamil Nadu 46,995 29 Telangana 19,721 30 Tripura 9,902 31 Uttar Pradesh 5,53,895 32 Uttarakhand 30,326 33 West Bengal 1,68,344 Total 16,87,534

Annexure-III

Estimated production of man-made fibre, filament yarn, spun yarn for last three years and current year:

(Figures in Million)

Period Man-made fibre (Kg) Manmade filament yarn (Kg) Cotton yarn (Kg) Blended & 100% Non-Cotton yarn (Kg) Total Spun yarn (Kg) 2018-19 1,442 1,160 4,208 1,682 5,890 2019-20 1,898 1,688 3,962 1,702 5,664 2020-21 (Apr-Jan) 1,299 1,226 2,950 1,225 4,175 2021-22 (Apr-Jan) (Provisional) 1,803 1,676 3,410 1,462 4,872

This information was given by the Minister of State for Textiles Smt. Darshana Jardosh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.