Kalyan Jewellers receives ‘Most Promising Gems & Jewellery Company’ Award at the 7th India International Bullion Summit

Mumbai : Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s largest and most preferred jewellery brands, has today been recognized as the ‘Most Promising Gems and Jewellery Company’ by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd. (IBJA), one of the premier Bullion & Jewellery industry body in the country. The jewellery brand was honoured with the prestigious award at the 7th India International Bullion Summit, which was a grand ceremony held in Mumbai. The Summit and Awards Ceremony had in attendance some of the most-respected and re-known leaders from India’s bullion, gems and jewellery industry as well as key officials from Commodity Exchanges, Central and Bullion banks.

Speaking about this prestigious award Mr. T.S. Kalyanaraman, Chairman & Managing Director – Kalyan Jewellers said, “We consider it an honour to be named the ‘Most Promising Gems of Jewellery Company’ in India by the IBJA. We have been consistently expanding our footprint across India, while providing a service-backed shopping experience to our patrons. In a bid to address the ongoing digital transformation, we have also been focusing on creating a holistic ecosystem, strengthening our omnichannel strategy and making the ‘phygital’ model more seamless. We are confident that our customer-centric business model and revolutionary initiatives backed by our pan-India presence, is what makes us the Most Promising Gems & Jewellery company.”

Kalyan Jewellers has been consistently expanding and refreshing its product catalogue, while also providing customers with newer avenues and product categories to invest in the yellow metal. From introducing services such as Gold Ownership Certificate and LIVE Video Shopping facility, which allowed customers to browse through and purchase jewellery products at the comfort of their homes, to entering the Digital Gold space in partnership with Augmont, Kalyan Jewellers has taken major strides in enhancing the customer experience. The company has been making consistent investments in leveraging technology, taking the offline showroom experience into the virtual world.

Kalyan Jewellers has been constantly working towards promoting and launching various such initiatives with regard to educating the consumers about the purity of gold. The jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers are all BIS hallmarked, and go through multiple purity tests. Patrons will also receive the Kalyan Jewellers 4-Level Assurance Certificate which guarantees Purity, Free Lifetime Maintenance of ornaments, Detailed Product Information and Transparent Exchange and Buy-back policies. The certification is part of the brand’s commitment to offering the very best to its loyalists.