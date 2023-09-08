World Odisha Society pays Tribute to Dr Surjya Narayan Patro

Bhubaneswar: World Odisha Society (WOS) paid glowing tribute to its Chief Patron and Former Speaker of Odisha Legislative Assembly Dr Surjya Narayan Patro. In a Condolence meeting hosted by WOS in Virtual Platform, the leaders of Non Resident Odia communities from across the Globe expressed their sorrow and shock over the sad demise of Dr Patro. Recounting the spectacular contributions of Dr Patro in promoting Odisha’s rich art, vibrant culture and high tradition among the Odia Diaspora World wide, the distinguished dignitaries offered lavish homage to the departed soul.

Addressing the online meeting, the Chairman of World Odisha Society Kishore Dwibedi, described Dr Patro as a Father figure to WOS. He played a pivotal role in the establishment and expansion of WOS, shri Dwibedi added. Mentioning that Dr Patro’s name will be written in golden letters in the history of WOS, shri Dwibedi observed that he will be long remembered by the members and well wishers of WOS. A Condolence Resolution in memory of Dr Patro, proposed by WOS’s presidium member Pradeep Kumar Rath from Abu Dhabi was passed during the meeting. Describing Dr Patro as a true well wisher and Senior Guardian of Non Resident Odias, the Resolution underlined that his departure has created an irreparable void in Global Odia arena. Equating Dr Patro as the shining star in Odisha’s skyline, Founder of WOS Dr Arundhati Debi observed that in his departure the star has been extinguished. Lauding the solid support and unstinted co-operation extended by Dr Patro to WOS as its first member during the formative period, not withstanding to the crisis created by corona, Dr Debi said that the Global Forum shall always remain grateful to him.

Other prominent personalities who were digitally connected and paid tributes to Dr. Patro include Dhirendra Kar, Krupanidhi Biswal, Akshay Mohanty, Debendra Majhi, Jitendra Kumar Nayak,Sudhir Kumar Dash, Siba Ranjan Biswal, Dr Chidatmika Khatua, Dr Rabi Narayan Behera, Dr. Badri Mohapatra, Pitambar Barik, Dr Sitansu Sekhar Nanda, Satya Mohanty, Umakanta Jena, Reeta Patra, Kaveri Behera, Biswa Ranjan Sahoo, Jnana Prakash Jena and Nandan Dwibedi. At the end Joint General Secretary of WOS’s cuisine department Pushpanjali Barik offered musical tribute to Dr Patro through her several soul soothing and scintillating devotional numbers.