HP : Workshop on Recent Initiatives for Simplifying and Enhancing Aadhaar Usage held

New Delhi : As part of effort to promote Aadhaar usage by states, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Chandigarh Regional Office in collaboration with Department of Information Technology, Himachal Pradesh organized a State Level workshop on Recent Initiatives for Simplifying and Enhancing Aadhaar usage, here today.

The workshop was Chaired by Chief Secretary R D Dhiman, speaking on the occasion he thanked UIDAI for organizing this comprehensive and informative workshop. He hoped that participants will benefit by taking inputs from the successful cases of other states and explore way to improve ease of living and simplifying lives of people. He said that Himachal Pradesh is second in the country in children enrolment in Aadhaar. He said that the state has also done well in linking ePDS and Ration Cards with Aadhaar.

Principal Secretary Information Technology Dr Rajneesh gave presentation on Best practices in Aadhaar by HP. He said that Aadhaar linking project was started in year 2010 in the Himachal Pradesh and the coverage is more than hundred percent.

Director Food & Civil Supplies K C Chaman explained about eKYC implementation in state e-Public Distribution System.

DDG UIDAI Bhawna Garg, explained how Aadhaar has become the core of India’s digital public infrastructure. Aadhaar with its inherent features of uniqueness, authentication, financial address and e-KYC has helped the government authorities to directly reach residents for delivery of various subsidies, benefits and services. She said that Aadhaar is verifiable anytime, anywhere both online as well as offline in a cost-effective way.

DDG UIDAI Prem Narayan, explained how UIDAI had devised multiple grievance redressal channels to redress grievances of residents pertaining to Aadhaar

Secretary Citizen Resources Information Department (CRID) Govt. of Haryana Sophia Dahiya explained the concept of Parivar Pehchaan Patra for entitlement based benefits.

Over 70 senior officers from the Himachal Government, besides officers from UIDAI, Banks, BSNL, Department of Posts and National Information Centre (NIC) attended the workshop .

Notable amongst the senior Himachal Govt. officers were Onkar Chand Sharma, Akshay Sood, Amitabh Avasthi, Rakesh Kanwar, Sandeep Kumar and Anupam Kashyap.

The five sessions of the workshop deliberated on Aadhaar features, Key Developments on Usage of Aadhaar, Aadhaar authentication and Grievance Redressal Mechanism Data Privacy &Information Security. National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) gave a presentation on Direct Benefit Transfers & Aadhaar Enabled Payment System.

The sessions also elaborated on m-Aadhaar app, Aadhaar online services and how UIDAI has made efforts to make enrolment and updation services a frictionless experience for the residents.