CM Jai Ram Thakur transfers prize money to the winners of first round of Maha Quiz through DBT

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over the concluding function of first round of ‘Jan Bhagidari Se Sushashan-Himachal Ka Maha Quiz’ being organized for the first time in Himachal Pradesh. The round based on the theme of Women Empowerment was concluded today at Baijnath in district Kangra.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary was also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister gave prize money through DBT to the best performing participants in the Women Empowerment round.

As many as of 23, 467 participants participated in the first round of the Maha-quiz, which was held from 11th May to 25th May, 2022. In this round 16,915 participants answered in Hindi and 6,552 participants in English medium. Five rounds of this mega-quiz having a total of eight rounds have been completed, in which more than 71,445 participants have participated. The aspirants can be a part of this Maha-quiz and win cash prizes as there are still 3 rounds left for this Maha-Quiz.

The objective of ‘Jan Bhagidari Se Sushashan-Himachal Ka Maha Quiz’ being organized through online medium is to reach the masses to make them aware about welfare schemes being implemented by the Central and the State Governments.