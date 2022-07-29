CM Jai Ram Thakur dedicates and lays foundation stones of Rs. 29.74 crore developmental projects in Jaisinghpur assembly segment

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated and laid foundation stones worth Rs. 29.74 crore developmental projects in Jaisinghpur assembly segment. These projects included inauguration of Rs.1.79 crore Causeway over Juh Nullah on Pantehar to Kunjeshwar Mahadev road, 50-bedded additional block of civil hospital Jaisinghpur constructed at a cost of Rs. 4.46 crore, Rs. 6.46 crore Kanwar Durga Chand government ITI building at Balakrupi and fire brigade station building at Jaisinghpur constructed at a cost of Rs. 4.17 crore, Rs. 2.56 crores gravity irrigation scheme Chhatrul, Rs. 2.67 crore lift water supply scheme Macchui, Rangdu, Nadli, Soura, Gharchindi and block development office building Lambagaon constructed at a cost of Rs. 4.06 crores.

He also laid foundation stone of sub tehsil office building at Panchrukhi to be constructed with an outlay of Rs. 3.57 crore.

Speaking on the occasion the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi successfully led the nation in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. He said the biggest free vaccination campaign of the world was also launched in the country successfully.

Lauding the efforts made in the state, he said Himachal Pradesh ranked at the top in administering the first and second dose of covid vaccine in the country.

He exhorted the people of the state to come forward and take the booster dose.

Reiterating the commitment of the government towards the welfare of the people, he said the state government in its first cabinet meeting reduced the age limit for old age pension from 80 to 70 years. Now it was again reduced to 60 years.

To give a healing touch to those suffering from serious illnesses, the government started a new scheme named SAHARA yojna. Himcare Yojna has also proved to be a helping hand for poor people. Himcare card holders get free treatment.

The Chief Minister announced the opening of a new fire substation at Panchrukhi and a health sub centre at Tikker. He said PWD rest house Panchrukhi will get additional accommodation. He directed the PWD authorities to prepare the estimate so that the required fund could be sanctioned.

He also directed the local administration to select suitable land for construction of multi- storied parking at Panchrukhi.

MLA Jaisinghpur Ravinder Dhiman while welcoming the Chief Minister thanked him for giving priority to overall development of the constituency. He said infrastructural development would go a long way in providing various facilities to the people.

Speaker Vidhan Sabha Vipin Singh Parmar, Vice Chairman State Planning Board Ramesh Dhawala, MLA Baijnath Mulakh Raj Premi, Wool Federation Chairman Trilok Kapoor and Vice Chairman State Employees And Pensioners Welfare Board Ghanshayam Sharma were also present on the occasion.