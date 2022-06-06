With the Tree Plantation Drive, Environmental Pledge, and several programs, Environment Day celebrated with Zeal at JNPA

Mumbai: On World Environment Day, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s best performing Port, inaugurated Continuous Air Quality Monitoring Station Display Board at Administration Building. Furthermore, Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA and Shri Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Dy. Chairman, JNPA, along with all the HoDs, commemorated the occasion with a Tree plantation program at JNPA SEZ and undertook several other initiatives.

Recently, JNPA also launched its first Sustainability Report at the hands of Union Minister MoPSW Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, which showcases the Port’s efforts towards environmental protection and sustainable development.

Speaking at the occasion, Shri Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA, brought various initiatives taken by the JNPA to preserve ecological balance. He stated, “J N Port has taken up a series of projects and strategies for the environmental protection. It is a very proud moment for us; we have released our first sustainability report for the financial year 2020-2021 to showcase our efforts and commitment as an environmentally conscious Port. Every developmental project we conduct, we ensure that it is developed through sustainable means and in balance with ecology. Our primary aim is to reduce the carbon footprints as much as possible.”

Celebrating World Environment Day, keeping the ‘Only One Earth’ theme at the core, JNPA took the ‘Environmental Pledge’ to preserve the ecology and protect the diverse flora and fauna in and around the Port area. JNPA employees also performed a street play on the ‘Only One Earth’ theme, spreading awareness about saving the planet through small steps which can make a big difference.

In line with the directive on the Green Port Initiative by the Ministry of Shipping, J N Port has created an action plan covering all the port operations. With its consistent efforts to address the Global climate change problem at the port level, the Port has taken the initiative to acquire “Green Port Status”.