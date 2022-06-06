India beat Poland 6-4 in final to clinch inaugural FIH Hockey 5s championship

New Delhi: India beat Poland 6-4 in final to clinch the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s championship in Lausanne in Switzerland on Sunday. India, ended their campaign with an unbeaten record. Earlier, India first outplayed Malaysia 7-3, pumping in four goals in the second half in a stunning show before beating Poland 6-2 in the second match of the day. India had topped the five-team standings after the round-robin league stage with 10 points from three wins and one draw. India had beaten hosts Switzerland 4-3 and drawn with arch-rivals Pakistan 2-2.