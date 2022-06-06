HMSJE interacted with Divyang CSE-21 qualifiers

New Delhi : Minister SJE today had a press meet to brief about the achievement of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment during the last eight years of this Government headed by PM. After the press meet HMSJE also interacted with four candidates with disabilities who have successfully cleared CSE -21. These candidates with disabilities belong to the national capital region New Delhi. These Divyang candidates include Shri Samyak Jain, Ms. Ayushi, Satyendra Singh and Shri Rinku Singh Rahi.

Minister congratulated these Divyang candidates for their achievements. He was quite happy to find out that these persons with disabilities despite facing number of challenges in their lives did not give up and came out successful in one of the most difficult examinations through their hard work and perseverance. He stated that these Divyang candidates will inspire others in the coming years to achieve success in life.

The successful candidates with disabilities shared their journey and struggle in achieving this feat. Hon’ble Minister stressed that presence of more number of persons with disabilities in apex services such as that of civil services would be crucial to this Government’s goal to enhance inclusion of persons with disabilities in each walk of life and to reach the last person in the last row of the society. Hon’ble Minister also hoped that they would become role models for other persons with disabilities and would play a pivotal role in sensitizing the society at large towards the needs and sensitivities of persons with disabilities.