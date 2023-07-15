Wimbledon Tennis: Serbian second seed Novak Djokovic has entered the Men’s single’s final. He defeated Italian eighth seed Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz will play in the second semi-final clash with Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev.

In Women’s singles, Sixth seed Ons Jabeur has set up title clash with unseeded Marketa Vondrousova from the Czech Republic. The final will be played tomorrow