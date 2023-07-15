Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysse Palace in Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysse Palace in Paris.

Addressing press meet with Mr Macron, Mr Modi said, Bastille Day is considered a symbol of values like liberty, equality and fraternity in the world. He said, these values are also the main basis of the relationship between the two democratic countries. The Prime Minister said, India and France are celebrating 25th anniversary of the Strategic Partnership.

He said, on the strong foundation of the last 25 years, both nations are preparing a roadmap for the coming 25 years. Mr Modi said, it is setting bold and ambitious goals. He said, India and France are identifying new initiatives to increase cooperation in areas like Renewable Energy, Green Hydrogen, Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, cyber and digital technology.

The Prime Minister said, an agreement has been reached to launch India’s Unified Payments Interface in UPI France. He said, climate change and environmental protection have been the common and main priority.

In this direction, both nations already established the International Solar Alliance, which has now become a movement. Mr Modi said, Defence cooperation has been a strong pillar of our relationship and France is an important partner in Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.