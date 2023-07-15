Govt approves release of second installment of over 180 crore rupees to flood-affected Himachal Pradesh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the release of a second installment of over 180 crore rupees to Himachal Pradesh under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for the year 2023-24. In order to support the affected people, the Government has already released 1st installment of the Central share of 180.40 crore rupees to Himachal Pradesh from SDRF for relief measures.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement said that the release of funds will help the State Government to undertake relief measures to the affected people during the current Monsoon season. It said, in order to deal with the situation caused by recent flash floods, cloudburst and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, the Government of India has provided all necessary logistics and financial assistance to the State Government to meet the situation efficiently.

The Ministry added that eleven teams of the National Disaster Response Force along with rescue boats and other necessary equipments have been deployed for the rescue operation. Two MI-17V5 helicopters have also been deployed for evacuation mission. The Central Government has also constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Teams to make an on-the-spot assessment of the situation and relief works being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh government. The Central Teams would commence their field visits on the 17th of this month.