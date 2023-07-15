Abu Dhabi: PM Narendra Modi has arrived in Abu Dhabi on an official visit to UAE. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, July 15 left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after concluding his successful two-day visit to France. It is the fifth visit of the Prime Minister to the UAE today to bolster bilateral relations between the two countries.

During his stay in Abu Dhabi, he will engage in extensive discussions with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi, to explore opportunities for collaboration in crucial sectors such as energy, food security, and defense. The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been steadily advancing, and the Prime Minister’s visit provides a valuable platform to further enhance cooperation in various domains. In addition to energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defense, and culture, both leaders will also delve into matters of global significance.

This includes discussions on the United Arab Emirates Presidency of COP-28 of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and India’s G-20 Presidency, in which the UAE holds a special invitee status. Prime Minister Modi’s visit is anticipated to forge new avenues for collaboration and elevate the relationship between India and the UAE to greater heights. His previous visits in 2015, 2018, 2019, and 2022 have laid the groundwork for strengthening ties, and this visit serves as an opportunity to build on the momentum.