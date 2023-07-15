Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with the President of the Republic of France

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held tête-à-tête and delegation level talks with H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of France at the Elysee Palace in Paris on 14 July 2023.



Both leaders held extensive discussions on wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation including defence and security, civil nuclear, science and technology, energy, trade and investment, space, climate action and people to people ties.



Discussions also covered India’s G20 Presidency, Indo-Pacific, and regional and global issues of mutual interest.



Ambitious outcome documents, including “Horizon 2047: Charting the future of India-France Strategic Partnership”, were adopted.



Prime Minister conveyed that he looks forward to welcoming President Macron in New Delhi for the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September 2023.