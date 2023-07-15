Prime Minister Narendra Modi address at the CEO Forum in Paris

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of France, jointly addressed a group of leading Indian and French CEOs at Quai d’Orsay in Paris on 14 July 2023.



The Forum consisted of CEOs from diverse sectors including aviation, manufacturing, defence, technology, energy, among others.



Prime Minister acknowledged the role played by these industry leaders in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting economic cooperation between India and France. He highlighted India’s progress in renewables, startups, pharma, IT, digital payments and infrastructure and the various initiatives undertaken to foster business.



Prime Minister encouraged the CEOs to utilize the investment opportunities in India and be a part of India’s growth story.



The following CEOs participated in the Forum:

S. No NAME DESIGNATION ORGANISATION French side 1 Augustin de Romanet CEO ADP 2 Guillaume Faury CEO Airbus 3 Francois Jackow CEO Air Liquide 4 Henri Poupart Lafarge CEO Alstom 5 Paul Hermelin Chairman Capgemini 6 Luc Rémont CEO EDF 7 Laurent Germain CEO Egis 8 Pierre-Eric Pommellet CEO Naval Group 9 Peter Herweck CEO Schneider Electric 10 Guy Sidos CEO Vicat 11 Frank Demaille Directeur Général Adjoint Engie 12 Philippe Errera Directeur Groupe

International et Relations Institutionnelles Safran 13 N Sreedhar CFO Saint-Gobain 14 Patrice Caine CEO Thalès 15 Namita Shah Directrice générale OneTech Total Energies 16 Nicolas Brusson CEO BlablaCar Indian side 1 Hari S Bhartia Co-Chairman Jubilant Life Sciences Limited 2 Chandrajit Banerjee (Secretariat of the Forum) Director General Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) 3 Saroj Kumar Poddar Chairman Adventz Group 4 Tarun Mehta CEO Ather Energy 5 Amit B Kalyani Joint Managing Director Bharat Forge 6 Tej Preet Chopra President CEO Bharat Light Power Private Limited 7 Aman Gupta Co Founder boAt 8 Milind Kamble Founder Chairman Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce Industry (DICCI) 9 C. B. Ananthakrishnan Chairman and Managing Director Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) 10 Vishad Mafatlal Chairman P Mafatlal Group 11 Pawan Kumar Chandana Co Founder Skyroot

Aerospace Pvt Ltd 12 Sukaran Singh CEO Managing Director Tata Advanced Systems 13 Umesh Choudhary Vice Chairman and Managing Director Titagarh Wagons 14 Sudarshan Venu Managing Director TVS Motor Company 15 Vikram Shroff Director UPL Ltd 16 Sandip Somany Chairman Managing Director Somany Impresa Group 17 Sangita Reddy Joint Managing Director Apollo Hospitals 18 Srinath Ravichandran Co Founder CEO Agnikul 19 Lakshmi Mittal Executive Chairman Arcelor Mittal 20 Vipul Parekh Co Founder BigBasket 21 Siddharth Jain Managing Director Inox Air Products 22 Rahul Bhatia Group Managing Director InterGlobe Enterprises 23 Bhuwan Chandra Pathak Chairman Managing Director Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) 24 Pieter Elbers CEO IndiGo