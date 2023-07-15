NationalTop News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi address at the CEO Forum in Paris

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of France, jointly addressed a group of leading Indian and French CEOs at Quai d’Orsay in Paris on 14 July 2023.

The Forum consisted of CEOs from diverse sectors including aviation, manufacturing, defence, technology, energy, among others.

Prime Minister acknowledged the role played by these industry leaders in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting economic cooperation between India and France. He highlighted India’s progress in renewables, startups, pharma, IT, digital payments and infrastructure and the various initiatives undertaken to foster business.

Prime Minister encouraged the CEOs to utilize the investment opportunities in India and be a part of India’s growth story.

The following CEOs participated in the Forum:

S. No NAME DESIGNATION ORGANISATION
French side
1 Augustin de Romanet CEO ADP
2 Guillaume Faury CEO Airbus
3 Francois Jackow CEO Air Liquide
4 Henri Poupart Lafarge CEO Alstom
5 Paul Hermelin Chairman Capgemini
6 Luc Rémont CEO EDF
7 Laurent Germain CEO Egis
8 Pierre-Eric Pommellet CEO Naval Group
9 Peter Herweck CEO Schneider Electric
10 Guy Sidos CEO Vicat
11 Frank Demaille Directeur Général Adjoint Engie
12 Philippe Errera Directeur Groupe
International et Relations Institutionnelles		 Safran
13 N Sreedhar CFO Saint-Gobain
14 Patrice Caine CEO Thalès
15 Namita Shah Directrice générale OneTech Total Energies
16 Nicolas Brusson CEO BlablaCar
Indian side
1 Hari S Bhartia Co-Chairman Jubilant Life Sciences Limited
2 Chandrajit Banerjee (Secretariat of the Forum) Director General Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
3 Saroj Kumar Poddar Chairman Adventz Group
4 Tarun Mehta CEO Ather Energy
5 Amit B Kalyani Joint Managing Director Bharat Forge
6 Tej Preet Chopra President CEO Bharat Light Power Private Limited
7 Aman Gupta Co Founder boAt
8 Milind Kamble Founder Chairman Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce Industry (DICCI)
9 C. B. Ananthakrishnan Chairman and Managing Director Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
10 Vishad Mafatlal Chairman P Mafatlal Group
11 Pawan Kumar Chandana Co Founder Skyroot
Aerospace Pvt Ltd
12 Sukaran Singh CEO Managing Director Tata Advanced Systems
13 Umesh Choudhary Vice Chairman and Managing Director Titagarh Wagons
14 Sudarshan Venu Managing Director TVS Motor Company
15 Vikram Shroff Director UPL Ltd
16 Sandip Somany Chairman Managing Director Somany Impresa Group
17 Sangita Reddy Joint Managing Director Apollo Hospitals
18 Srinath Ravichandran Co Founder CEO Agnikul
19 Lakshmi Mittal Executive Chairman Arcelor Mittal
20 Vipul Parekh Co Founder BigBasket
21 Siddharth Jain Managing Director Inox Air Products
22 Rahul Bhatia Group Managing Director InterGlobe Enterprises
23 Bhuwan Chandra Pathak Chairman Managing Director Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL)
24 Pieter Elbers CEO IndiGo
