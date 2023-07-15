Prime Minister Narendra Modi address at the CEO Forum in Paris

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of France, jointly addressed a group of leading Indian and French CEOs at Quai d’Orsay in Paris on 14 July 2023.
The Forum consisted of CEOs from diverse sectors including aviation, manufacturing, defence, technology, energy, among others.
Prime Minister acknowledged the role played by these industry leaders in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting economic cooperation between India and France. He highlighted India’s progress in renewables, startups, pharma, IT, digital payments and infrastructure and the various initiatives undertaken to foster business.
Prime Minister encouraged the CEOs to utilize the investment opportunities in India and be a part of India’s growth story.
The following CEOs participated in the Forum:
|S. No
|NAME
|DESIGNATION
|ORGANISATION
|French side
|1
|Augustin de Romanet
|CEO
|ADP
|2
|Guillaume Faury
|CEO
|Airbus
|3
|Francois Jackow
|CEO
|Air Liquide
|4
|Henri Poupart Lafarge
|CEO
|Alstom
|5
|Paul Hermelin
|Chairman
|Capgemini
|6
|Luc Rémont
|CEO
|EDF
|7
|Laurent Germain
|CEO
|Egis
|8
|Pierre-Eric Pommellet
|CEO
|Naval Group
|9
|Peter Herweck
|CEO
|Schneider Electric
|10
|Guy Sidos
|CEO
|Vicat
|11
|Frank Demaille
|Directeur Général Adjoint
|Engie
|12
|Philippe Errera
|Directeur Groupe
International et Relations Institutionnelles
|Safran
|13
|N Sreedhar
|CFO
|Saint-Gobain
|14
|Patrice Caine
|CEO
|Thalès
|15
|Namita Shah
|Directrice générale OneTech
|Total Energies
|16
|Nicolas Brusson
|CEO
|BlablaCar
|Indian side
|1
|Hari S Bhartia
|Co-Chairman
|Jubilant Life Sciences Limited
|2
|Chandrajit Banerjee (Secretariat of the Forum)
|Director General
|Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
|3
|Saroj Kumar Poddar
|Chairman
|Adventz Group
|4
|Tarun Mehta
|CEO
|Ather Energy
|5
|Amit B Kalyani
|Joint Managing Director
|Bharat Forge
|6
|Tej Preet Chopra
|President CEO
|Bharat Light Power Private Limited
|7
|Aman Gupta
|Co Founder
|boAt
|8
|Milind Kamble
|Founder Chairman
|Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce Industry (DICCI)
|9
|C. B. Ananthakrishnan
|Chairman and Managing Director
|Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
|10
|Vishad Mafatlal
|Chairman
|P Mafatlal Group
|11
|Pawan Kumar Chandana
|Co Founder
|Skyroot
Aerospace Pvt Ltd
|12
|Sukaran Singh
|CEO Managing Director
|Tata Advanced Systems
|13
|Umesh Choudhary
|Vice Chairman and Managing Director
|Titagarh Wagons
|14
|Sudarshan Venu
|Managing Director
|TVS Motor Company
|15
|Vikram Shroff
|Director
|UPL Ltd
|16
|Sandip Somany
|Chairman Managing Director
|Somany Impresa Group
|17
|Sangita Reddy
|Joint Managing Director
|Apollo Hospitals
|18
|Srinath Ravichandran
|Co Founder CEO
|Agnikul
|19
|Lakshmi Mittal
|Executive Chairman
|Arcelor Mittal
|20
|Vipul Parekh
|Co Founder
|BigBasket
|21
|Siddharth Jain
|Managing Director
|Inox Air Products
|22
|Rahul Bhatia
|Group Managing Director
|InterGlobe Enterprises
|23
|Bhuwan Chandra Pathak
|Chairman Managing Director
|Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL)
|24
|Pieter Elbers
|CEO
|IndiGo